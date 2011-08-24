(Refiles to fix typo in lead paragraph)

By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 24 Hong Kong shares dipped on Wednesday as investors hammered stocks of Chinese insurers, indicating their reluctance to hold onto stocks of companies that post weak interim earnings in a fragile market environment.

Markets are still struggling to recover from the volatility of early August, with the eurozone crisis lingering unresolved and the United States looking on the verge of tipping into yet another recession.

"It's difficult to find stability in this market, which is why people are punishing those that reported bad earnings and still going for defensive stocks despite valuations that may look expensive," said Mark To, Wing Fung Financial Group's head of research.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.8 percent at 19,714.5 points at the midday trading break, with turnover spiking largely on a large block deal in Ping An Insurance worth nearly $1 billion that was executed at Tuesday's close.

A trader at a large Asian brokerage said 120 million shares of Ping An, representing 3.8 percent of the company's listed shares, were sold at HK$64.85 each, adding to pressure on the sector on Wednesday.

Its rival, China Life Insurance reported weaker-than-expected interim earnings late on Tuesday, hit by sluggish investment returns from A-shares listed in the mainland.

China Life, the world's largest insurer by market value, plunged 11.6 percent in midday volumes exceeding twice its 30-day average to hit its lowest since February 2009. Ping An was down 3.6 percent.

BYD Co Ltd , a Warren Buffett-backed Chinese auto maker, extended losses, declining almost 7 percent in strong volume after a 14 percent plunge on Tuesday. The company reported an 89 percent plunge in first-half net income and warned of a possible loss in the third quarter.

SHANGHAI GAINS CAPPED BY WEAK INSURERS

Insurers were also hard hit in Shanghai, capping gains on the Shanghai Composite Index , which edged up 0.2 percent to 2,558.3 points at midday in relatively modest A-share turnover.

All insurers listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets dropped, with China Life tumbling 2.8 percent and China Pacific Insurance (Group) falling 1.3 percent.

Dongfang Electric was among the top boosts to the Shanghai benchmark after reporting a 53 percent rise in first-half profit and a wider profit margin. It gained 3.1 percent in Shanghai and 6.9 percent in Hong Kong.

Analysts said the mainland market was likely to face strong pressure from limited liquidity, especially after Liu Mingkang, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, reaffirmed a ban on bank loans for stock investment.

"Liquidity remains tight. There's hardly any incremental capital in the market," said Zheng Weigang, an analyst at Shanghai Securities.

But expectations of no immediate change to monetary policy should cap a sharp fall in the Shanghai benchmark, keeping it from breaking through the previous bottom of 2,437 points. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)