(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng down 0.2 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.8 pct

* PetroChina leads Shanghai, HK lower after posting flat H1 net profit

* Further downside seen in HK, investors waiting for lower levels: strategist

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 26 Hong Kong shares edged down on Friday, with losses in high beta plays offsetting earnings-driven gains in Chinese banks as turnover stayed low ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index remained poised to snap a four-week losing streak, but gains this week were muted, suggesting investors remain reluctant to return to the market after the volatility of early August.

"Investors could still be waiting for lower levels to buy the stocks, especially the banks," Peter So, a strategist at CCB International, told Reuters Television.

"Many of the banks are trading at attractive valuations and longer term investors could soon be looking to accumulate, but given the uncertainties that remain globally, there could be further downside risks on the stock index," he added.

The Hang Seng closed down 0.2 percent at 19,710.1 points at the midday trading break as turnover hit its lowest in eight sessions. Ping An Insurance was the top drag with its 3.7 percent decline.

Ping An ranks among the biggest beta plays on the benchmark, along with Citic Pacific , China Coal and Aluminium Corp of China (Chalco) , which were all down between 0.8 and 1.4 percent.

Cutting the market's losses were gains in large Chinese banks. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) was the top benchmark boost, gaining 3.5 percent after reporting a record first-half profit on better pricing power for loans.

Opinions remain divided on whether Bernanke will announce another round of asset purchases, with some investors hopeful after the Fed's second round of stimulus last August set the stage for an over 20 percent rally in the Hang Seng index to a two-year high in November 2010. It has since lost 21 percent.

CYCLICAL LARGE CAPS DOWN SHANGHAI

The Shanghai Composite Index traded down 0.8 percent at 2,594.7 points at midday, dragged by losses in cyclical names, but the benchmark remain poised to snap a five-week losing streak.

PetroChina Co Ltd , the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer after Exxon Mobil , was its biggest drag, shedding almost a percent in Shanghai and 1.8 percent in Hong Kong.

It reported late on Thursday interim net profits roughly level with last year, with higher oil prices and strong production offsetting refining losses and costly natural gas imports.

Analysts said losses on Friday could be profit taking after a surge in mainland markets on Thursday on market speculation that a national pension investment body could be established soon, which could boost the market, after a high-powered meeting convened on the matter.

Large caps that gained on Thursday were largely down. ICBC lost almost a percent, leading other financial names down, including Bank of China and Ping An Insurance . (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)