HONG KONG Aug 29 Hong Kong shares rose on Monday as strong earnings lifted oil producers, offsetting weakness in small and mid-cap bank stocks after Beijing ordered banks to include margin deposits in required reserves in its latest move to mop up liquidity.

But turnover remained low, pointing to caution despite comments by the United States Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernake stressing the Fed would consider what more it could do to boost growth in the world's largest economy.

"Bernanke's comments have somewhat boosted markets even though we are still not seeing much action beyond the short-term players," said Jackson Wong, vice president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

"I'm not sure how this bounce will last, going into Friday's U.S. jobs data though," he added.

On the mainland, Beijing's latest move to stem inflation hit financial stocks the hardest, as the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.1 percent to 2,584.4 points at midday, underperforming other markets in Asia.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.5 percent at 19,879.5 points, boosted by Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, with the Chinese Enterprise Index up nearly 2 percent.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) saw the top percentage gains among Hang Seng components. It was up 5.7 percent in midday volumes exceeding its 30-day average after reporting a forecast-beating 12 percent rise in first-half profits.

But investors continued to punish stocks of companies that reported weak earnings. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) fell almost 5 percent in Hong Kong and 1.4 percent in Shanghai after the mainland's top aluminium producer missed forecasts with a 22 percent fall in first-half net profit.

BANKS LEAD SHANGHAI LOWER AFTER NEW LIQUIDITY MEASURES

Small and mid-cap Chinese banking names were more severely hit in Shanghai than in Hong Kong, with retail investor-led selloff on the mainland accounting for the bulk of midday A-share turnover, which remained less than average.

The Shanghai financial sector index was down 2.1 percent, with China Citic Bank Corp Ltd down 3.5 percent in Shanghai and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong.

China Minsheng Banking Corp lost 1.8 percent in Shanghai and 5.1 percent in Hong Kong.

"Jittery investors are probably magnifying the impact on the A-share market today, but it's probably a one-off hit since the impact of this move is going to be gradual as well," said Zhang Qi, an analyst with Haitong Securities in Shanghai.

Analysts estimate the new requirement could reduce system liquidity by between 900-950 million yuan over the next six months, with those at RBS suggesting this to be the equivalent of a 120 basis point hike in reserve ratio requirements.

Nomura analysts said larger banks, with their lower percentage of margin deposit to total deposits, would be less affected than smaller banks. They estimate this could slash 2012 net profits of Minsheng Bank by 2.9 percent and China Citic Bank by 2.5 percent. (Editing by Ken Wills)