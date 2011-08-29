(Refiles to fix analyst name in third paragraph)

* Hang Seng up 1.4 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.4 pct

* Small and mid-sized banks sink on fresh Beijing liquidity measures

* Indiscriminate bank sell-off sinks Shanghai

* Earnings drive biggest price movements in HK

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 29 Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, boosted by earnings-driven gains in oil producers, while China shares ended lower, weighed by fresh moves by the central bank to further decrease money supply.

Beijing has ordered banks to include their margin deposits in required reserves at the central bank in its latest policy move to rein inflation, sources told Reuters on Friday.

"We believe small banks that rely more on margin deposits for deposit growth would be more negatively impacted," May Yan, Barclays' banking analyst told clients in a note on Monday.

Mid and small-sized banks such as China CITIC Bank China Minsheng Bank Bank of Communications and China Merchants Bank fell, while the mainland's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , gained.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.4 percent to 2,576.41, underperforming other markets in Asia, with the Shanghai financial sector index , down 2.7 percent. Hang Seng Index closed up 1.4 percent at 19,865.1 points.

Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse neared a seven-month low, pointing to lingering caution despite reassurances by the United States Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke on the world's largest economy.

Overall turnover on the Hong Kong bourse totalled HK$53 billion, almost 33 percent below its 20-day average.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) was its top boost, ending up 6.7 percent in strong volume after reporting a forecast-beating 12 percent rise in first-half profit.

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) also limited the index's gains, slipping almost 6 percent in Hong Kong and about 2 percent in Shanghai after the mainland's top aluminium producer reported earnings that fell short of forecasts.

Margin deposits comprised nearly 12 percent of smaller banks' total deposits in 2010, compared with just 4 percent for China's top banks, according to Deutsche Bank.

The new rule would shave 1.4 basis points off the net interest margins of China's four biggest banks in 2011, while the impact on smaller banks could be three times bigger, with net interest margins narrowing by 3.6 basis points in 2011, Deutsche said.

FRESH LIQUIDITY MEASURES SINK SHANGHAI

The impact of Beijing's latest policy move was more indiscriminate in mainland markets, with almost every listed bank recording losses on the day in a retail investor-led sell-off accounting for the bulk of average A-share turnover.

ICBC was its top drag, losing almost 2 percent but the biggest losses were seen by smaller, regional names such as Hua Xia Bank . It slipped 4.5 percent.

"Jittery investors are probably magnifying the impact on the A-share market today, but it's probably a one-off hit since the impact of this move is going to be gradual as well," said Zhang Qi, an analyst with Haitong Securities in Shanghai.

Analysts estimate the new requirement could reduce system liquidity by between 900-950 million yuan over the next six months, with those at RBS suggesting this to be the equivalent of a 120 basis point hike in reserve ratio requirements.

Broad liquidity fears also partly accounted for big losses in other sectors, such as property.

The Shanghai property subindex was down 2.3 percent, also partly on the Taizhou municipal government becoming the first among the next batch of second and third-tier cities to announce housing purchasing curbs. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)