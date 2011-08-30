(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng up 1.7 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.4 pct
* CCB cuts intra-day gains after BofA stake sale
* CCB trade accounted for almost a fifth of HK turnover:
trader
* Shanghai pares early gains, turnover stays lacklustre
By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 Hong Kong shares
gained for a second-straight session on Tuesday, but trading was
thin as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of economic data
releases from China and the United States this week.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.7 percent at 20,204.2
points, but its headed for its biggest monthly drop since
October 2008 as a result of the global turmoil.
"Valuations don't really work when markets are declining and
derating, what you need to do is to look at the macroeconomic
markers," said Adrian Mowat, JP Morgan's Chief Emerging Markets
Strategist, told Reuters Television.
"It is far too early to move into cyclicals. The timing for
that is when the GDP numbers have been downgraded and when
inflation have come off in the bigger economies...like China,"
he added.
Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday surged to its
highest since Aug. 9, partly due to the sale of an $8 billion
stake in China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) by Bank of
America Corp's (BofA) .
CCB alone accounted almost a fifth of total turnover, a
trader said. The stock surged more than 4 percent in early
trade, but ended up 1.8 percent.
Dealers and analysts said some investors took intra-day
profits on the stock, suggesting investors remained cautious on
the stock despite the BofA sale removing a source of
uncertainty.
Other than asset quality concerns, Jackson Wong,
vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities, said
investors were also concerned about who bought BofA's stake
other than Singapore state fund Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
.
SHANGHAI PARES EARLY GAINS, ENDS LOWER
The Shanghai Composite Index pared early gains to
end down 0.4 percent 2,566.6 points as A-share turnover stayed
thin, suggesting investors remained cautious after Beijing's
latest move late last Friday to contain money supply.
Leading losses were materials, with the Shanghai materials
sub index down 0.7 percent. PetroChina Co Ltd
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
were the top drags on the Shanghai benchmark.
"The interpretation of banks' liquidity contraction remains
divided in the market," said a senior dealer major brokerage
firm in Shanghai.
"Investors are waiting for clearer signals from the central
government to see whether this is indeed a new move of further
tightening."
Ba Shusong, a researcher with the Development Research
Centre, a cabinet think-tank, said that the latest move by
China's central bank suggests it's still too early to relax
monetary policy.
Banks limited losses despite retreating from early intra-day
peaks. Large banks such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) held onto gains, but smaller names such
as Bank of Ningbo Co and Hua Xia Bank Co
lost between 1 and 2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)