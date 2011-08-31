(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng up 1.6 pct, Shanghai ends flat

* Esprit tops gains after better-than-expected German retail sales data

* Markets cannot bottom until clearer global outlook: strategist

* Shanghai flat in lowest turnover in 2 months

By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 31 Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, with investors shifting into banks and energy shares and out of defensive sectors, concluding what was the worst month for the benchmark Hang Seng index since the 2008 financial crisis.

Thin overall turnover pointed to a lack of conviction in the rally, with some investors sidelined after the vicious volatility this month that knocked 8.5 percent off the Hang Seng, and hoping for more clarity on whether central banks in Europe and the United States will ease monetary policy.

"It's difficult to see the rebound going for too much longer, but it should stabilize at these levels until early September, when there should be greater clarity on situations in Europe and the U.S.," said Linus Yip, a strategist with First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index has rebounded more than 6 percent from its August low, but some market watchers are not convinced the rebound will be sustained, with analysts only beginning to alter their earnings outlooks.

The Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday that total first-half net profit for listed Chinese companies rose at a slower pace compared with the same period last year.

The Hang Seng benchmark ended up 1.6 percent at 20,534.9 points in turnover that declined more than 11 percent from Wednesday, with Esprit Holdings Ltd , up 5.3 percent, the top percentage gainer among component stocks.

Espirit and Prada SpA , retailers with a sizeable European businesses were boosted by data on Wednesday showing German retail sales held steady in July in real terms, bettering expectations.

ALCOHOL STRENGTH HELPS SHANGHAI PARE LOSSES

The Shanghai Composite Index cut early losses to edge up 0.03 percent at 2,567.34 as A-share turnover sank to a two-month low, with gains in liquor makers helping pare losses in steel stocks.

Disappointing first-half earnings result from Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) , China's biggest listed steelmaker, pushed its stock down 0.8 percent, while Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co lost 1.1 percent.

But Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd said it would raise its product price by 20-30 percent from Sept. 10, sparking a rally in alcohol firms that helped pared losses on the Shanghai benchmark.

"In a market lacking clear policy signals, those defensive and anti-inflationary stocks (alcohol shares) should be in focus," said Zhang Gang, senior analyst at Central Securities in Shanghai.

With the index possibly facing face a short-term liquidity shortage after the central bank widened the base for calculating required reserves and key economic data for August due next month, the index was likely to move in small ranges for now.

The latest monthly Reuters fund poll showed that Chinese mutual funds cut their recommended exposure to stocks to the lowest level in 14 months as the Shanghai benchmark plunged 5 percent in August. (Editing by Kevin Plumberg and Ramya Venugopal)