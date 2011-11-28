(Updates to close)

* HSI up 1.9 pct, Shanghai Comp inches up 0.1 pct

* Short-covering rally lifts HSI from oversold conditions

* Li & Fung jumps 10 pct after Thanksgiving sales data

* Turnover on both bourses nears 2011 lows

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 28 Hong Kong shares rose 1.9 percent on Monday, lifting the Hang Seng Index from technically oversold conditions, but turnover neared the lowest levels of the year amid persistent worries that European leaders will not be able to resolve the region's deepening debt crisis.

Stocks and other riskier assets rose across Asia early in the day after a newspaper reported that the International Monetary Fund was considering an aid plan for Italy, but most markets pared gains later in the session after the IMF denied it was in such talks with Rome.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index finished at 18,037.8 points, while in China the Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.1 percent higher.

The Hang Seng is down 9.2 percent in November to date. It gained 12.9 percent in October after losing 21.4 percent in the third quarter, its worst in a decade.

"The U.S. jobs data later this week is also a factor, but investors are also short covering after encouraging Thanksgiving sales," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance Groups's director of asset management.

Better-than-expected Thanksgiving sales figures in the United States spurred short covering in exporters such as Li & Fung Ltd, the manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp.

It surged 10.4 percent, its best day since May 2009 and making it the day's top performer among Hang Seng Index components. Short selling interest in the stock had averaged 37.7 percent of its daily turnover last week.

Li & Fung remains down more than 32 percent in 2011 to date, compared to the 21.7 percent loss on the Hang Seng Index.

Several initial public offerings (IPO) scheduled to debut in Hong Kong over the next month, including HKT Trust and HKT Ltd on Tuesday, are seen as a crucial barometer of investors' appetite in difficult market conditions.

SHANGHAI EDGES GAINS IN WEAK TURNOVER

The Shanghai Composite Index closed marginally higher at 2,383 points, lifted by gains in several beaten-down energy names, but it remained oversold on the charts with A-share turnover testing 2011 lows.

Investors also took profits in the stocks of several power companies which relatively outperformed last week, with GD Power

Development Co Ltd among the most active traded A-share name on the Shanghai bourse.

The Beijing-based power company, which has a market capitalization of $6.5 billion, lost 1.9 percent after last week's 3.8 percent gains. It is still down 13.4 percent in 2011 to date, while the Shanghai benchmark is down 15 percent.

Coal giant China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was among the Shanghai benchmark's top boosts, gaining 1 percent after slumping to its worst week since August. It lost 4.1 percent after local media reported thermal prices could be capped.

Investors would be looking to Chinese manufacturing data for November, scheduled to be released on Thursday, following last week's preliminary indications that industrial activity in Asia's largest economy shrank the most in 32 months.

Expectations of monetary policy loosening have spiked as a result, but Beijing have moved to dampen expectations, keeping turnover in China stock markets depressed. (Editing by Kim Coghill)