(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.6 pct

* Gains on HSI seen capped at about 18,225

* Belle, Hengan lead China consumer stock gains

* Cyclicals lift Shanghai, turnover still weak

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 29 Hong Kong shares inched higher on Tuesday, boosted by strong gains in Chinese consumer counters, seen as relatively safer bets in difficult market conditions, with turnover lingering near the year's low underlining the extent of risk aversion.

Footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd , up 4.5 percent, and Hengan International Group Co Ltd , a Chinese sanitary napkin producer, up 2.8 percent, were among the top performers on the Hang Seng Index.

Want Want China Holdings Ltd and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, new additions to the Hang Seng benchmark from Dec. 5, also saw gains in strong volume.

"Chinese food and beverage issues are definitely more defensive. Other than index funds obviously increasing their buying, short-term investors are also looking to get in," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.46 percent at 18,121.46 at the midday trading break, down from the open at 18,225, which is about the 50 percent retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the high on Oct. 28.

This level served as support early last week and in the absence of clear developments from Europe, is seen offering near-term resistance and the limit of a short-covering rally that began on Monday.

Chinese insurers limited gains on Tuesday, with PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd down 3.9 percent after the company said it planned to raise about 5 billion yuan($783.20 million) via a rights issue to strengthen its capital base and improve its solvency margin.

An uncertain macroeconomic outlook and lingering fears about bad debts, particularly their exposure to the property sector, have kept investors away from Chinese financial counters, despite some banks trading at valuations near or at historic lows.

Mainland property stocks have been hit by declining home prices and sales numbers in the physical market, with their Hong Kong counterparts not faring any better. On Monday, data showed that mortgage loans drawn in the territory fell 17 percent in October, compared with the month before.

Goldman Sachs strategists closed in mid-morning Asia trade their recommended long position in Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong after three weeks, saying: "the balance of risks is no longer attractive".

SHANGHAI UP, MIDDAY TURNOVER IMPROVES MARGINALLY

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.55 percent at 2,396.04 by midday, as strength in beaten-down energy and materials plays lifted the benchmark off oversold conditions on the charts.

The Shanghai energy sub-index were relative outperformers, gaining 1.14 percent, while a similar gauge for materials-related stocks was up 0.82 percent at the break for lunch.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 0.7 percent while top coal producers, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS. and China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS. gained 0.8 and 1.5 percent respectively.

A-share turnover at midday on Tuesday was marginally higher than the previous two sessions, but was still below average ahead of Chinese manufacturing data for November on Thursday. Preliminary indications last week showed that industrial activity in Asia's largest economy shrank the most in 32 months.

In the latest of several incremental steps to deepen and broaden equity markets in the mainland, the official Xinhua News Agency reported that the authorities "will speed up plans" to allow investment in onshore markets by Hong Kong-based yuan funds. (Editing by Chris Lewis)