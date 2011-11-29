(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp both up 1.2 pct
* Turnover weak, despite bump from futures expiry
* Chinese consumer stocks attract investors
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Nov 29 Hong Kong shares gained
1.2 percent on Tuesday as investors sought the perceived
relative safety of companies selling to Chinese consumers at a
time global risk aversion remains high.
Although turnover on the Hong Kong bourse hit its highest in
five sessions, this was largely due to the expiry of futures
contracts. Volume still stayed below average, underlining how
the wobbly economic outlook is keeping many investors on the
sidelines.
Footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd
was the top performer among Hang Seng Index components and led
gains in the sector, surging 8.8 percent in volume almost twice
its 30-day average.
Share-buyers appear to be hoping stocks such as Belle can
maintain their margins in spite of weakening economic
conditions, which can be expected to cut consumption.
"In a real rally, these (consumer) stocks will likely
underperform. Investors have been hiding there given that growth
has been rather strong, but most of their margins are also
stablizing and bottoming out," said Francis Cheung, CLSA's
managing director of Hong Kong-China strategy.
The Hang Seng Index closed at 18,256.2 points, just
above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct
4 lows to Oct 28 highs, at about 18,225.
That level served as support early last week and in the
absence of clear developments from Europe, is seen offering
near-term resistance and the limit of a short-covering rally
that began on Monday.
On Tuesday, Want Want China Holdings Ltd and
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, new additions
to the Hang Seng benchmark from Dec. 5, also saw gains in strong
volumes.
Tingyi has gained 9.4 percent since the Hang Seng Index
manager announced its addition on Nov 11, but short-selling
interest in the stock has stayed at elevated levels, suggesting
that speculators, and not just index funds, were active in the
stock.
Excluding Tuesday, short selling averaged 31.7 percent of
Tingyi's total turnover in the last six sessions.
On Tuesday, bolstering the Chinese consumer story -- or
hopes -- was strength in the Macau gaming stocks after sliding
in the last three weeks. Sands China led gains in the
sector, up 7.4 percent in good volume. It is now up 9.7 percent
in two days this week alone after slumping more than 19 percent
in the three weeks prior.
Traders cited a Nomura note they said estimated that Macau's
casino revenue in November was 30 percent higher than a year
ago.
Part of the appeal of Chinese consumption stocks stems from
risks that hang over other sectors. An uncertain macroeconomic
outlook and lingering fears about bad debts have kept investors
away from Chinese financial counters, despite some banks trading
at valuations near or at historic lows.
Underlining negative market conditions, PCCW Ltd's
telecoms business spin-off, HKT Trust made a flat
debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday as volatility in global markets
and a rich valuation weighed on the high-yield investment trust
after its $1.2 billion IPO.
Mainland property stocks have been hit by declining home
prices and sales numbers in the physical market, with their Hong
Kong counterparts not faring any better. On Monday, data showed
that mortgage loans drawn in the territory fell 17 percent in
October from the previous month.
Goldman Sachs strategists closed a recent recommendation to
go long on Chinese shares in Hong Kong and short on the S&P500,
saying "the balance of risks is no longer attractive."
SHANGHAI UP, TURNOVER STILL WEAK
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.2 percent at
2,412.4 points, led by strong gains in material and energy names
that lifted the benchmark off oversold levels on the charts.
The Shanghai energy sub-index was a relative
outperformer, gaining 1.9 percent, while a similar gauge for
materials-related stocks was up 1.7 percent.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
gained 1.2 percent while top coal producers China Shenhua Energy
Co Ltd and China Coal Energy Co Ltd
gained 1.3 and 2.1 percent respectively.
A-share turnover was the highest in five sessions, but was
still some 25 percent below average ahead of Chinese
manufacturing data for November due on Thursday. Preliminary
indications last week showed that industrial activity in Asia's
largest economy shrank the most in 32 months.
In the latest of several incremental steps to deepen and
broaden mainland equity markets, the official Xinhua News Agency
reported late on Monday that the authorities "will speed up
plans" to allow investment in onshore markets by Hong Kong-based
yuan funds.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)