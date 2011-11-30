(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 30 Hong Kong and China shares fell on Wednesday, with financial firms hit hardest as losses deepened and volumes picked up after comments by a Chinese central bank adviser dashed hopes of a monetary policy easing.

Xia Bin, speaking at an investment seminar in Beijing, reiterated that the Chinese central bank would "fine tune" its "prudent" monetary policy instead of announcing an outright shift, adding that curbs on the property market will be maintained.

His comments come a day before the scheduled release of Chinese manufacturing data for November. Preliminary indications last week showed that industrial activity in Asia's largest economy shrank the most in 32 months, raising hopes for a policy easing.

"Recent gains in Chinese-related stocks have been on expectations by many that China would ease the banks' reserve requirements, but this statement seems to put a different spin," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.

At midday on Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at 17,911.2 points, poised to snap a two-day winning streak and post a loss on the month. It gained 13 percent in October after slumping 21.5 percent in the third quarter.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong, also known as the H-share index, declined 2.4 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished 2.3 percent weaker at 2,356.3 points, also poised for a monthly loss, with the B-share index, an illiquid market consisting of mainly foreign investors, slumping 5.6 percent.

Turnover on both bourses spiked, with midday turnover at their respective highest in more than two weeks.

FINANCIALS, COAL PRODUCERS HARD HIT

In Hong Kong, weakness in Chinese financials were among the biggest drags on the Hang Seng Index. The mainland's top two banks, China Construction Bank (CCB) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 2.5 and 2.3 percent respectively.

Bucking losses among Hong Kong-listed shares was Italian fashion house, Prada SpA. It rose almost 5 percent in midday volumes exceeding its 30-day average after posting strong growth in third quarter profit despite a global economic downturn.

Shares of the mainland's top insurance companies, Ping An Insurance and China Life Insurance , often seen as barometers of China's onshore equity markets, were among the top drags on both the Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index.

Coal plays were hit after local media reported China may soon raise power tariffs and consider capping spot coal prices in a bid to thwart a potential coal price rally ahead of expected power shortages over winter.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the mainland's top coal producer, lost 3.1 percent while its smaller rival, China Coal Energy Co Ltd slumped more than 4 percent. (Editing by Ken Wills)