* HSI down 0.5 pct, poised to snap 4-week losing streak

* Shanghai Comp down 1.4 pct, fourth weekly loss likely

* Financial and material stocks top drags

* Room for more policy easing limited if inflation high: Credit Suisse

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 2 Hong Kong and China shares fell on Friday, with investors seen cautious and unwilling to chase robust gains from Thursday ahead of U.S payroll data later in the day.

Turnover at midday on the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses was about half of Thursday's levels, with the Shanghai Composite Index underperforming regional peers for a second straight session, down 1.4 percent.

While the Hang Seng Index is poised for its first weekly gain in five on the strength of Thursday's surge, the Shanghai Composite is down 1.2 percent on the week, on track for its fourth straight weekly loss.

"Hong Kong is holding onto gains quite well today, but mainland investors are more skeptical. It's going to take more to convince them of (China's) shift in policy position," said Hong Hao, global strategist with CICC in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 18,909.1 points at midday, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,352.5 points.

Chinese financials and material stocks -- sectors which led Thursday's surge -- were among the top drags. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 1.9 percent in Shanghai and 1.1 percent in Hong Kong.

Some market watchers are advocating caution, suggesting Beijing's first cut in reserve ratio requirements in three years late on Wednesday was intended to help commercial lenders meet their annual lending quota.

In a report on Friday, ratings agency Fitch said loan delinquencies for Chinese banks will manifest themselves first as liquidity stress, as cash inflows from distressed borrowers slow and more resources are directed to support weak entities.

Credit Suisse China strategists further warned in a note on Friday that room for cuts in both reserve ratio requirements and interest rates would be "substantially reduced" if structural inflation in the mainland stayed around 4 to 5 percent in the next few years.

HEDGE FUNDS TO LIKELY GAIN FROM YEAR-END REBOUND

Money managers and strategists told Reuters that Thursday's gains caught some investors by surprise. Hedge funds were likely beneficiaries and could chase any rebound heading into year's end that would limit losses on the year.

"We've been waiting for this change in policy direction for a while now, so obviously changes to the portfolio were made, but I am still quite pessimistic," said Benjamin Chang, chief executive officer of LBN Advisors, a firm that manages $450 million worth of assets in two China funds.

Chang said he bought "a bit of" oversold Chinese insurers, banks and property stocks. Depending on how the Europe situation pans out and the global macro situation, Chang said he intends to hold onto them for "a couple of months" at least.

Chinese property names were relative outperformers on Friday. Overseas Land & Investments Ltd gained 1.4 percent after soaring 13.2 percent on Thursday.

But short-selling in the stock remained high, accounting for 24 percent of turnover on Thursday, suggesting segments of the market remained bearish and unconvinced by its valuation, which is higher than most of its sector peers.

Want Want China and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Holding Corp, new Hang Seng Index components when markets close on Friday, were down 2.5 and 1.6 percent respectively in strong midday volumes.

Their losses could be limited as index funds look to buy into the stocks in the afternoon session. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)