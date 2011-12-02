(Updates to close)
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 2 Hong Kong shares, which
snagged their first weekly gain in five, reversed early losses
from profit-taking on Friday and edged 0.2 percent higher as
investors warily awaited U.S. payroll data and next week's
European summit.
The late-in-the-day reversal on the Hang Seng Index
came after European stock futures tracked higher on anticipation
that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's address to parliament
would boost hopes of a solution to the eurozone crisis, traders
said.
On the week, the Hang Seng Index gained 7.6 percent while
the China Enterprises Index surged 10.2 percent largely
on robust gains on Thursday following Beijing's first cut of
reserve ratio requirements for its commercial lenders.
Volume on Friday was about two-thirds of the level on
Thursday, when the Hang Seng jumped 5.6 percent.
Mainland markets underperformed regional peers for a second
day. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.1
percent at 2,360.7 points as turnover slumped, stretching a
three-week losing streak. It lost 0.8 percent this week.
Hong Kong held onto gains "quite well today, but mainland
investors are more skeptical. It's going to take more to
convince them of (China's) shift in policy position," said Hong
Hao, a global strategist with CICC in Beijing.
Gains on Friday in Hong Kong came largely on strength in
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the
single largest weight on the Hang Seng Index, with thin trading
volume playing a part in accentuating price movements.
Shares of HSBC ended up 1.6 percent. Chinese banks and
insurers also gained, with Bank of China rising 4.5
percent and Ping An Insurance up more than 4 percent
partly on their increased weightings in the Hang Seng Index from
Dec. 5.
New Hang Seng Index additions also saw strong volume with
index funds buying into Want China Holdings Ltd and
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Holding Corp. Volume
of almost 11 times its 30-day average helped Want Want reverse
losses to edge up 0.5 percent.
Banks, energy and industrial names were the biggest drags on
the Shanghai Composite on Friday. The mainland's largest bank,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), lost
0.7 percent.
HEDGE FUNDS LIKELY TO GAIN, BUT RISKS REMAIN
Money managers and strategists told Reuters that Thursday's
gains caught some investors by surprise. Hedge funds were likely
beneficiaries and could chase any rebound heading into year's
end that would limit losses for 2011.
"We've been waiting for this change in policy direction for
a while now, so obviously changes to the portfolio were made,
but I am still quite pessimistic," said Benjamin Chang, chief
executive officer of LBN Advisors, a firm that manages $450
million worth of assets in two China funds.
Chang said he increased his holdings in cyclical sectors,
particularly oversold Chinese insurers, banks and property
names. Depending on how the Europe situation pans out and the
global macro situation, Chang said he intends to hold onto them
for "a couple of months" at least.
Echoing Chang's concerns, there were several reports on
Friday that advocated caution, some suggesting Beijing's first
cut in reserve ratio requirements in three years late on
Wednesday was intended more to help commercial banks meet their
annual lending quota.
A report by ratings agency Fitch on Friday even suggested
the 50 basis point cut in deposit reserve requirements is too
small to have a meaningful impact on credit extension capacity.
"This capacity has narrowed considerably in 2011 as funding
and liquidity have tightened and banks face rising pressure to
meet payout obligations on wealth management offerings," Fitch
analysts wrote in the same report.
Credit Suisse China strategists further warned in a note on
Friday that room for cuts in both reserve ratio requirements and
interest rates would be "substantially reduced" if structural
inflation in the mainland stayed around 4 to 5 percent in the
next few years.
