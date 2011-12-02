(Updates to close)

* HSI gain 0.2 pct for day, 7.6 pct for week

* Shanghai Comp down 1.1 pct, stretches 3-week losing streak

* Hedge funds likely to benefit from surge: fund manager

* Uncertainty over Beijing policy easing

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 2 Hong Kong shares, which snagged their first weekly gain in five, reversed early losses from profit-taking on Friday and edged 0.2 percent higher as investors warily awaited U.S. payroll data and next week's European summit.

The late-in-the-day reversal on the Hang Seng Index came after European stock futures tracked higher on anticipation that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's address to parliament would boost hopes of a solution to the eurozone crisis, traders said.

On the week, the Hang Seng Index gained 7.6 percent while the China Enterprises Index surged 10.2 percent largely on robust gains on Thursday following Beijing's first cut of reserve ratio requirements for its commercial lenders.

Volume on Friday was about two-thirds of the level on Thursday, when the Hang Seng jumped 5.6 percent.

Mainland markets underperformed regional peers for a second day. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.1 percent at 2,360.7 points as turnover slumped, stretching a three-week losing streak. It lost 0.8 percent this week.

Hong Kong held onto gains "quite well today, but mainland investors are more skeptical. It's going to take more to convince them of (China's) shift in policy position," said Hong Hao, a global strategist with CICC in Beijing.

Gains on Friday in Hong Kong came largely on strength in HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the single largest weight on the Hang Seng Index, with thin trading volume playing a part in accentuating price movements.

Shares of HSBC ended up 1.6 percent. Chinese banks and insurers also gained, with Bank of China rising 4.5 percent and Ping An Insurance up more than 4 percent partly on their increased weightings in the Hang Seng Index from Dec. 5.

New Hang Seng Index additions also saw strong volume with index funds buying into Want China Holdings Ltd and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Holding Corp. Volume of almost 11 times its 30-day average helped Want Want reverse losses to edge up 0.5 percent.

Banks, energy and industrial names were the biggest drags on the Shanghai Composite on Friday. The mainland's largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), lost 0.7 percent.

HEDGE FUNDS LIKELY TO GAIN, BUT RISKS REMAIN

Money managers and strategists told Reuters that Thursday's gains caught some investors by surprise. Hedge funds were likely beneficiaries and could chase any rebound heading into year's end that would limit losses for 2011.

"We've been waiting for this change in policy direction for a while now, so obviously changes to the portfolio were made, but I am still quite pessimistic," said Benjamin Chang, chief executive officer of LBN Advisors, a firm that manages $450 million worth of assets in two China funds.

Chang said he increased his holdings in cyclical sectors, particularly oversold Chinese insurers, banks and property names. Depending on how the Europe situation pans out and the global macro situation, Chang said he intends to hold onto them for "a couple of months" at least.

Echoing Chang's concerns, there were several reports on Friday that advocated caution, some suggesting Beijing's first cut in reserve ratio requirements in three years late on Wednesday was intended more to help commercial banks meet their annual lending quota.

A report by ratings agency Fitch on Friday even suggested the 50 basis point cut in deposit reserve requirements is too small to have a meaningful impact on credit extension capacity.

"This capacity has narrowed considerably in 2011 as funding and liquidity have tightened and banks face rising pressure to meet payout obligations on wealth management offerings," Fitch analysts wrote in the same report.

Credit Suisse China strategists further warned in a note on Friday that room for cuts in both reserve ratio requirements and interest rates would be "substantially reduced" if structural inflation in the mainland stayed around 4 to 5 percent in the next few years. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by XXX)