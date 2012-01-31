(Updates to close)
* HSI gains 1.1 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct
* Angang Steel slumps after profit warning
* Earnings to weigh, but impact limited -fund manager
* Shanghai's Jan gain lags Asian peers
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 31 Hong Kong shares rose on
Tuesday with the Hang Seng Index streaking to its best January
since 1996, but further upside is expected to be capped going
into earnings season after several profit warnings from mainland
companies.
Mainland Chinese markets were also firmer, with the Shanghai
Composite Index edging up 0.3 percent after a volatile
session in which A-share turnover neared January lows.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong rose 1.4 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index was up 1.1 percent at 20,390.5, with near-term
resistance seen at its 200-day moving average at about 20,586.
Month-end window dressing gave Hong Kong turnover a 30
percent boost on Tuesday, which was fairly robust, increasing
for a second-straight session, traders said.
For the month, the Hang Seng Index gained 10.6 percent while
the China Enterprises Index jumped 13.7 percent, ranking them
among the best performers in Asia. Both benchmarks were among
Asia's worst in 2011, slumping about 20 percent each.
Profit warnings from a slew of Chinese material and power
companies tempered gains. Angang Steel Co Ltd
bled 10.9 percent in Hong Kong and 4.4 percent in
Shenzhen after it forecast a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan ($347
million) for 2011.
"We can probably expect several more profit warnings ahead
because of economic conditions last year," Alex Wong, Ample
Finance Group's director of asset management, told Reuters.
"Expectations are key, Wong added. "We could see analyst
downgrades following full-year earnings, but with some people
expecting 2012 to improve over 2011, mainly on a recovery in the
second half, I don't expect the pullback will be too dramatic."
China Mobile Ltd, the mainland's biggest mobile
phone operator and a popular defensive play, was the Hang Seng
Index's top boost, gained 2.3 percent on Tuesday to hit a
four-month high.
Apple Inc may add China Telecom Corp Ltd
and China Mobile as iPhone distributors over the next year,
Morgan Stanley said in a note late on Monday.
Tencent Holdings Ltd gained 2.9 percent, extending
gains on the back of Facebook's impending initial public
offering, which is seen as a possible indicator of strong
investor appetites for the Chinese internet sector.
SHANGHAI COMPOSITE FIRMLY CAPPED AT 2,300 LID
On Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,292.6
points, stymied once again by the critical 2,300-2,320 chart
resistance that provided support on at least three occasions
since July 2010 until that support was broken in mid-December.
Energy stocks such as PetroChina Co Ltd and
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) were the
top boosts to the benchmark, up 0.8 each. Leading coal producer
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gained 0.6 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 4.2 percent in January,
ranking it among the worst in Asia. Monthly trading volume in
Shanghai hit the lowest since October 2008 ,with mainland
investors wary of coming back into the market after losses in
2010 and 2011 slashed 33 percent off the index.
Market watchers said greater clarity on the extent of the
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could boost
confidence, as would monetary policy easing and more
institutional investment in a market dominated by retail
investors and largely closed to foreigners.
Beijing is scheduled to report January manufacturing data on
Wednesday that may point to a sluggish start to 2012, with a
Reuters poll suggesting official purchasing managers' index
(PMI) will come in at 49.5, after a slight upturn in December.
In a sign of the adverse market conditions despite the
Shanghai's first monthly gain in three, China Communications
Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of
ports, slashed its initial public offering by 75
percent.
"It has a lot to do with market conditions right now. That
the company chose to launch its IPO despite the adverse
conditions suggests it could be quite urgently seeking extra
funds, which makes it even more unattractive," said Chen Yi, an
analyst with Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.
Mainland initial public offerings are typically priced at a
premium over their overseas counterparts, with the companies'
valuations inflated as a result of limited supply due to
stringent government approval procedures.
That could soon change, with China's securities regulator
reportedly studying measures to allow market forces to play a
bigger role in IPOs, responding to Premier Wen Jiaobao's call
for further liberalisation of the current system, according to
the official Shanghai Securities News.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)