(Updates to midday)

* HSI flat, Shanghai Comp down 0.4 pct

* Chart resistance repels benchmark indices

* Banks down in Shanghai, but firmer in HK

* Weak Shanghai turnover heightens volatility

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong shares were flat on Wednesday, with Chinese stocks outperforming after China's official purchasing managers' index beat expectations but chart resistance capping gains, suggesting the recent rally could run out of steam.

Mainland Chinese markets finished a volatile morning session lower, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.42 percent at midday, dragged by financial and growth-sensitive stocks.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.18 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index finished up 0.02 percent at 20,395.12 points, repelled by its 200-day moving average, currently at 20,548.

"The official January China PMI numbers, on their own, look better than expected, but I think investors are taking this with a pinch of salt," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist at Haitong Securities International.

Beijing reported on Wednesday that China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI), inched up to 50.5 in January from 50.3 in December, where a level of 50 demarcates expansion from contraction, higher than a Reuters consensus of 49.5.

But a separate private factory survey, also on Wednesday, stood at 48.8 in January, a reading that signalled a third-straight monthly contraction albeit at the slowest pace in three.

Asian markets opened soft, tracking weakness in U.S. markets after U.S. home prices and business activity in the American Midwest missed expectations and consumer confidence fell unexpectedly.

Exporter Li & Fung, a major supplier of merchandise to U.S. retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, lost 1.3 percent. Including Wednesday's losses so far, it has declined nearly 6 percent since hitting its highest since May last year last Friday.

Investors are now seen awaiting U.S. employment data over the next two days that could alleviate fears of sagging global growth.

On Wednesday, insurers AIA Group, China Construction Bank (CCB) and PetroChina Co Ltd were the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index, up 2.3, 0.8 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

BANKS LEAD SHANGHAI LOWER

In the mainland, the 2,300-2,320 level on the Shanghai Composite Index provided strong stiff resistance once again, extending a ding-dong battle into a seventh straight session.

Banks were the leading drags on the Shanghai benchmark, accounting for half of the top 10 after mainland media reported China's top four state banks extended new loans of about 300 billion yuan ($47.55 billion) in the first 28 days of January, a figure that could be lower than expected.

The mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 0.2 percent, while No.3 Bank of China declined 0.3 percent. China Merchants Bank lost 1.3 percent.

A-share midday turnover in Shanghai was at its lowest since January 16, extending a recent trend. Its 5.4 percent gain in January came in the lowest monthly volume since October 2008.

In Hong Kong, despite the Hang Seng Index's 10.6 percent gain in January, monthly trading volume stayed low.

Tepid investors interest has hit brokerages hard, with many cutting operations in Hong Kong.

Samsung Securities said on Wednesday it will suspend its fledgling brokerage business in Hong Kong and cut staff by more than half, confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)