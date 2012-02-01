(Updates to midday)
* HSI flat, Shanghai Comp down 0.4 pct
* Chart resistance repels benchmark indices
* Banks down in Shanghai, but firmer in HK
* Weak Shanghai turnover heightens volatility
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong shares were
flat on Wednesday, with Chinese stocks outperforming after
China's official purchasing managers' index beat expectations
but chart resistance capping gains, suggesting the recent rally
could run out of steam.
Mainland Chinese markets finished a volatile morning session
lower, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.42
percent at midday, dragged by financial and growth-sensitive
stocks.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.18 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index finished up 0.02 percent at 20,395.12 points,
repelled by its 200-day moving average, currently at 20,548.
"The official January China PMI numbers, on their own, look
better than expected, but I think investors are taking this with
a pinch of salt," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist at
Haitong Securities International.
Beijing reported on Wednesday that China's official
purchasing managers' index (PMI), inched up to 50.5 in January
from 50.3 in December, where a level of 50 demarcates expansion
from contraction, higher than a Reuters consensus of
49.5.
But a separate private factory survey, also on Wednesday,
stood at 48.8 in January, a reading that signalled a
third-straight monthly contraction albeit at the slowest pace in
three.
Asian markets opened soft, tracking weakness in U.S. markets
after U.S. home prices and business activity in the American
Midwest missed expectations and consumer confidence fell
unexpectedly.
Exporter Li & Fung, a major supplier of
merchandise to U.S. retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, lost 1.3 percent. Including Wednesday's
losses so far, it has declined nearly 6 percent since hitting
its highest since May last year last Friday.
Investors are now seen awaiting U.S. employment data over
the next two days that could alleviate fears of sagging global
growth.
On Wednesday, insurers AIA Group, China
Construction Bank (CCB) and PetroChina Co Ltd
were the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index, up 2.3,
0.8 and 1.2 percent, respectively.
BANKS LEAD SHANGHAI LOWER
In the mainland, the 2,300-2,320 level on the Shanghai
Composite Index provided strong stiff resistance once
again, extending a ding-dong battle into a seventh straight
session.
Banks were the leading drags on the Shanghai benchmark,
accounting for half of the top 10 after mainland media reported
China's top four state banks extended new loans of about 300
billion yuan ($47.55 billion) in the first 28 days of January, a
figure that could be lower than expected.
The mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) lost 0.2 percent, while No.3 Bank of
China declined 0.3 percent. China Merchants Bank
lost 1.3 percent.
A-share midday turnover in Shanghai was at its lowest since
January 16, extending a recent trend. Its 5.4 percent gain in
January came in the lowest monthly volume since October 2008.
In Hong Kong, despite the Hang Seng Index's 10.6 percent
gain in January, monthly trading volume stayed low.
Tepid investors interest has hit brokerages hard, with many
cutting operations in Hong Kong.
Samsung Securities said on Wednesday it will suspend its
fledgling brokerage business in Hong Kong and cut staff by more
than half, confirming a Reuters report on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)