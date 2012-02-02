(Updates to midday)

* HSI gains 1.5 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct

* Shanghai underperforms, shies away from resistance

* Chinese banks lead after Beijing boosts money supply

* Huijin dividend move may delay need for RRR cut until June: trader

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong and China shares were stronger on Thursday, lifted by strength in Chinese financials and other growth-sensitive sectors after fears of an economic slowdown were eased by global manufacturing data that beat expectations.

Chinese banks were further bolstered by moves unveiled by Beijing late on Wednesday intended to alleviate funding strains for small- and medium-sized enterprises and boost the money supply of the nation's top banks.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 2 percent at midday, with the mainland's biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rising 3 percent.

The broader Hang Seng Index gained 1.5 percent to finish at 20,629.7 points, breaking above its 200-day moving average that served as resistance for the last four sessions, pointing to further strength in the near term.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to finish at 2,275 points, staying above its 14-day moving average but with 2,300 once again proving stiff resistance, suggesting gains were ephemeral.

The 2,300-2,320 level has been resistance for the bulk of January. It was support on at least three occasions since July 2010 until that was broken in mid-December.

"The A-share market is likely to underperform H-shares in the first half because of greater scepticism about policy easing among mainland investors," Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst, told Reuters. Mainland Chinese, or A-share, markets are largely closed to foreign investors.

Lam said that in the short-term, a rally could resume in Hong Kong but would not be supported by much fresh buying with policy risks remaining. He expects the rally to stall going into earnings season starting end-February after several profit warnings earlier this week.

The next upside target on the Hang Seng Index is seen at 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August last year, respectively. 21,017 is also the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

China's State Council pledged late on Wednesday to lower reserve requirements for small banks that lend to small businesses and will encourage banks to issue special bonds to raise funds for such lending.

Central Huijin Investment Ltd, the state parent of the country's "Big Four" banks, has agreed in principle to cut the lenders' cash dividend payout ratio this year by 5 percentage points in order to help ease their capital strains, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Thursday.

A Hong Kong-based trader estimated this move gives banks about 400 billion yuan in working capital and "probably" delays the need for another cut in reserve requirements for commercial bankers until June.

At midday Thursday, banks accounted for half of the Shanghai Composite Index's top 10 boosts. Bank of China gained 1 percent, ICBC edged up 0.2 percent and Bank of Communications rose 0.8 percent.

GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS STRONG

Chinese oil giants tracked higher oil prices with Brent crude rising towards $112 a barrel, extending gains for a third day on higher risk appetite and persistent worries over supply from Iran.

In Hong Kong, CNOOC Ltd jumped 3.1 percent, while PetroChina Co Ltd was up 1.8 percent and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 1.7 percent.

China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), parent of CNOOC Ltd , aims to double its oil and gas production by 2020 and triple it by 2030 against the level in 2010, Chairman Wang Yilin said at a company event late on Wednesday.

Other growth-sensitive sectors were also strong after U.S. factory activity expanded at its strongest pace in seven months in January and Germany's manufacturing sector grew for the first time in four months.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was up 1.2 percent in Shanghai and 2.1 percent in Hong Kong. Smaller peer China Coal Energy Co Ltd gained 1.4 percent in Shanghai and 3.1 percent in Hong Kong. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)