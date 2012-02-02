(Updates to close)
* Chinese banks strong, aided by Beijing liquidity moves
* Huijin dividend move may delay RRR cut until June: trader
* Growth-sensitive sectors strong on global data
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Shares in both Hong Kong
and Shanghai rose 2 percent on Thursday, lifted by Chinese
financials and growth-sensitive sectors after fears of a global
economic slowdown eased on U.S. and German manufacturing data
that beat expectations.
Chinese banks were bolstered by two developments. First,
China's Council late on Wednesday unveiled moves that aim to
alleviate funding strains for small- and medium-sized
enterprises.
Second, the state parent of the biggest banks appears to
have made a concession that would jack up how much they can
lend.
Gains in Hong Kong are seen more likely to extend in the
short-term after the Hang Seng Index finished at 20,739.5
points, breaking above its 200-day moving average, at about
20,529, which was stiff resistance in the last four sessions.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,312.6
points, testing the 2,300-2,320 level that has stymied gains for
the bulk of January. A break above this could extend gains in
the near term.
The China Enterprises Index gained 2.9 percent. The
mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) jumped 3.5 percent in Hong Kong and
2.3 percent in Shanghai.
Thursday's gains on both bourses came in improved trading
volumes from Wednesday, with turnover on the Hong Kong main
board hitting its highest in seven sessions.
"The A-share market is likely to underperform H-shares in
the first half because of greater scepticism about policy easing
among mainland investors," Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China
equity analyst, told Reuters. Mainland Chinese, or A-share,
markets are largely closed to foreign investors.
Lam said that in the short-term, a rally could resume in
Hong Kong but without much fresh buying by institutional
investors, which is likely to cap gains at the next upside
target on the Hang Seng Index, seen at 20,975-21,017.
These were the highs reached in September and August,
respectively. In addition, 21,017 is the bottom of a gap that
opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.
Lam expects the earnings season that starts at the end of
February to be a source of downside pressure following profit
warnings from several mainland companies this week.
Traders said retail investors were more active buyers of
Chinese banking shares in Hong Kong during the afternoon session
while institutions were more likely sellers into the rally.
According to Thomson Reuters data, total offers for Hong
Kong shares of Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank),
which ended up 2.4 percent, outnumbered bids by more than 27
percent.
China's State Council pledged late on Wednesday to lower
reserve requirements for small banks that lend to small
businesses and will encourage banks to issue special bonds to
raise funds for such lending.
Central Huijin Investment Ltd, state parent of the "Big
Four" banks, has agreed in principle to cut the lenders' cash
dividend payout ratio this year by 5 percentage points to help
ease their capital strains, the 21st Century Business Herald, a
mainland newspaper, reported on Thursday.
A Hong Kong-based trader estimated that such a Huijin move
would give banks about 400 billion yuan in working capital and
"probably" delay the need for another cut in reserve
requirements for commercial bankers until June.
OIL GIANTS STRONG AS GLOOM EBBS
Growth-sensitive sectors were also strong after U.S. factory
activity expanded at its strongest pace in seven months in
January and Germany's manufacturing sector grew for the first
time in four months.
Chinese oil giants tracked higher oil prices with Brent
crude rising towards $112 a barrel, extending gains for a third
day partly on persistent worries over supply from
Iran.
In Hong Kong, CNOOC Ltd jumped 3.9 percent, while
PetroChina Co Ltd was up 1.4 percent and China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 1.8
percent.
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), parent of CNOOC
Ltd, aims to double its oil and gas production by 2020 and
triple it by 2030 from the 2010 level, chairman Wang Yilin said
at a company event late on Wednesday.
Glencore International L> was up 5.5 percent
before trading was suspended about half an hour before markets
closed for the day.
The world's largest diversified commodities trader said on
Thursday it is nearing an agreement to combine with Xstrata
in a deal that may value the combined entity at 52
billion pounds ($82.46 billion).
