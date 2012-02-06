(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.5 pct, Shanghai comp up 0.4 pct
* U.S. jobs data drives gains in growth-sensitive sectors
* HSI capped by 21,017 resistance on Greek doubts
* Profit taking seen among last week's outperformers
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 6 Hong Kong shares rose for
a third straight session on Monday, lifted by financial and
material issues after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on
Friday eased fears of a dramatic global economic slowdown.
Mainland markets were also firmer, with the Shanghai
Composite Index up 0.4 percent at 2,339.5 at midday. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent.
With Greek debt talks seen crucial to containing the euro
zone crisis, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at
20,862.2 points at midday, retreating from intra-session highs
after meeting resistance at 20,975-21,017.
These were the highs reached in September and August,
respectively, with 21,017 also the bottom of a 708-point gap
that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.
"A Greek deal could help scale this gap, but unless
something fundamental changes, we are pretty much capped at
current levels," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity
sales at Tanrich Securities.
The jump on the Hang Seng Index was partly driven by the 2.1
percent gain for HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest
bank and the benchmark's biggest component, tracking strength
among European banks after Friday's U.S. jobs data.
China Construction Bank (CCB), Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China
(BOC) gained between 0.6 to 0.9 percent after their
state parent confirmed late on Friday it planned to lower their
dividend payouts to help boost their money supply.
With several economic data points coming up this week,
including January inflation and trade figures from China on
Thursday and Friday, some investors were seen selling into
strength, particularly last week's outperformers.
Belle International, a China-focused footwear
retailer, slipped 2.5 percent after surging 10 percent last
week.
COAL STRENGTH DRIVES SHANGHAI GAINS
Strength in coal plays drove gains on the Shanghai
Composite. The mainland's largest coal producer, China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd gained 1.4 percent and was the
benchmark's top boost.
Smaller rivals China Coal Energy Co Ltd and
Yangquan Coal Co Ltd rose 1.6 and 2 percent,
respectively, on anticipation of higher demand in the coming
weeks on the back of colder weather.
China should increase coal production and imports and curb
exports to ensure ample supplies for power generation, as the
country heads for another year of power shortage, the China
Electricity Council said.
Weakness in Chinese property names limited gains in Hong
Kong and Shanghai.
The Shanghai property sub-index was down 0.4 percent
after China Vanke, the country's largest developer
by sales, said on Friday its sales stood at 12.2 billion yuan
($1.94 billion) in January, a fall of 39 percent from a year
earlier.
Shenzhen-listed Vanke was down 0.1 percent, while
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate declined 0.5
percent. In Hong Kong, China Resources Land slipped
1.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)