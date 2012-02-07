(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.2 pct, Shanghai Comp down 1.9 pct
* Dashed hopes of near-term RRR cut spook retail investors
* Steel companies down after profit warning from Beijing
* Tencent weak after Sohu.com's negative forecast
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 7 China shares slipped on
Tuesday after hopes of a near-term cut in bank reserve
requirements were doused, with the Shanghai Composite Index
breaking below a key chart support at 2,300, pointing to further
weakness ahead.
Losses in the mainland market reversed early gains in Hong
Kong. The China Enterprises Index finished down 0.6
percent at midday. The broader Hang Seng Index lost 0.2
percent to 20,677.1 points.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.9
percent at 2,286.2 points, breaking below chart support seen at
2,300, a level it surpassed last Thursday after capping gains
for most of this quarter to date.
"The decline today is largely due to dashed hopes of an
imminent cut in reserve requirements, which was a large part of
this start-of-the-year rally and spooked retail investors," said
Guo Yanling, an analyst with the Shanghai Securities brokerage
firm.
The Chinese central bank had enquired about demand for its
bills on Monday but did not follow up with a fresh issue,
appearing to extend its pre-new year suspension ahead of January
data for inflation and trade expected on Thursday and Friday.
Investors took that to suggest few problems in the money
markets -- a position accentuated by a negligible repo market
move on Tuesday -- and a reduction in the prospects of a cut in
reserve requirements in the near term.
Sub-indices for financial, energy and material stocks listed
in Shanghai were relative underperformers. PetroChina Co Ltd
was the top drag on the Shanghai Composite, down 1.5
percent.
Shares of steel companies fell after China's industry
ministry warned that low demand and higher costs are expected to
further erode profits in the sector in 2012.
Baoshan Steel lost 1.6 percent.
Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp slipped
1.4 percent after reporting its first monthly sales decline in
six months in January as automakers and dealerships closed shop
for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
STRENGTH IN DEFENSIVES SUGGESTS CAUTION
In Hong Kong, Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings
was among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index, down
1.7 percent after sector peer, Sohu.com Inc forecast a
weak first quarter as it braces for steeper
competition.
Chinese insurers, whose shares are seen proxy plays on
mainland markets because of their extensive investments were
weak. China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurance
slipped 1.5 and 1.3 percent, respectively.
Strength in defensive names pointed to caution, with the
Hang Seng utilities sub-index a relative outperformer on
the day so far, up 0.6 percent. China Mobile was the
Hang Seng Index's top boost, up 0.7 percent.
The Hang Seng Index had opened higher on Tuesday, but
retreated from intra-day highs, with losses limited at around
20,564, a level which had supported the benchmark for the last
three sessions.
It is seen capped on the upside by its 250-day moving
average, currently at 21,043.2, as investors watch the outcome
of the Greek debt restructuring talks, which if positive, could
spur gains and break above 21,017, the bottom of a 708-point gap
that opened between Aug. 4 and 5.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)