(Corrects milestone in first paragraph)
* HSI down 0.1 pct, Shanghai Comp slips 1.7 pct
* Dashed hopes of RRR cut spook mainland retail investors
* Turnover declines on both bourses
* Steel companies down after Beijing profit warning
* Tencent weak after Sohu.com's negative forecast
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 7 China shares suffered
their biggest daily loss in more than three weeks on Tuesday
after hopes for a cut soon in bank reserve requirements were
doused, with the Shanghai benchmark breaking below key chart
support, pointing to further weakness ahead.
The mainland's slide spread to Hong Kong markets, reversing
early gains. The China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in the territory lost 0.6 percent. The broader
Hang Seng Index declined 0.1 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.7
percent at 2,291.9 points, breaking below chart support at
2,300, a level that had capped gains for most of the past month.
Turnover in Hong Kong was at its lowest since Jan 30, while
A-share turnover in Shanghai declined for the second-straight
session.
"The decline today is largely due to dashed hopes of an
imminent cut in reserve requirements, which was a large part of
this start-of-the-year rally and spooked retail investors," said
Guo Yanling, an analyst with the Shanghai Securities brokerage
firm.
The Chinese central bank had enquired about demand for its
bills on Monday but did not follow up with a fresh issue,
appearing to extend its pre-new year suspension ahead of January
data for inflation and trade, expected on Thursday and Friday.
Mainland investors took that to suggest few problems in the
money markets -- a position accentuated by a negligible repo
market move on Tuesday -- and a reduction in the prospects of a
cut in reserve requirements in the near term.
A trader at an American brokerage in Hong Kong said Chinese
names were further plagued by market chatter that January new
loans were smaller than expected. Beijing is expected to report
January loan growth and money supply data next week.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said late on Monday
that China's annual economic growth could be cut nearly in half
this year if Europe's debt crisis tips the world economy into a
recession, putting pressure on Beijing to unveil "significant"
fiscal stimulus.
The IMF warning weighed on property developers, which
extended losses after China Vanke Co Ltd, the
country's largest developer by sales, said on Friday that
January sales stood at 12.2 billion yuan ($1.94 billion), a fall
of 39 percent from a year earlier.
Shenzhen-listed Vanke lost 3.2 percent, while
Shanghai-listed smaller rivalPoly Real Estate
declined 3.1 percent. The Shanghai property sub-index
was a standout underperformer among sectors, down 2.2 percent.
Shares of steel companies fell after China's industry
ministry warned that low demand and higher costs are expected to
further erode the sector's profits in 2012.
Baoshan Steel lost 1.8 percent. Smaller Laiwu
Steel lost 1.5 percent in almost four times its
30-day average volume.
CHINA WEAKNESS DRAGS HONG KONG LOWER
In Hong Kong, Chinese insurers, whose shares are seen proxy
plays on mainland markets because of their extensive
investments, were weak. China Life Insurance was the
top drag on the Hang Seng Index, losing 2.2 percent.
Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings slipped
1.2 percent in almost twice its 30-day average volume after
peer Sohu.com Inc forecast a weak first quarter as it
braces for steeper competition.
Strength in defensive names pointed to caution, with the
Hang Seng utilities sub-index a relative outperformer
on, up 0.7 percent. China Unicom was among the Hang
Seng Index's top boost, up 3.2 percent.
Gains in HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank
and the largest Hang Seng Index component stock, helped limit
losses on the benchmark.
It rose 0.7 percent to close at its highest since Oct. 31.
Gains accelerated after European stock futures opened higher in
mid-afternoon.
The Hang Seng Index had opened higher on Tuesday, but
retreated from intraday gains with losses limited at around
20,564, a level that has supported the benchmark for the last
three sessions.
It is seen capped on the upside by its 250-day moving
average, currently at 21,043.2 as investors watch the outcome of
Greek debt-restructuring talks. If there's a positive ending,
the HSI could break above 21,017, the bottom of a 708-point gap
that opened between Aug. 4 and 5.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)