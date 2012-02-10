(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.6 pct, 21,000 proving stubborn resistance
* Shanghai Comp up 0.4 pct, continues to outperform HK
* Shares of large-cap banks, oil majors hit by profit-taking
* Alibaba Group may take HK-listed unit
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Feb 10 Hong Kong shares came
under pressure on Friday as large-caps, particularly banks and
oil majors, suffered a bout of profit-taking while Shanghai's
benchmark remained firm supported by continued expectations of
selective policy easing in Beijing.
Weaker Chinese trade data, which highlighted the twin
effects of a global slowdown as well as factory shutdowns for
Lunar New Year holidays, had little immediate impact on share
prices.
Imports in January sank 15.3 percent from a year earlier
while exports fell 0.5 percent over the same period, the worst
showing since November 2009, underscoring the government's
steady shift to pro-growth policies and steps to support small
and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 percent to
20,888.68, faltering again around the 21,000 level that is
proving a stiff obstacle. That level marks the 250-day moving
average as well as intra-day highs last August and September.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite held steady
rising 0.4 percent to 2,357.98.
Both indexes are still up on the week and month as investors
have returned to the market after a dismal 2011 in which the
benchmarks lost about a fifth of their value.
"China's financial markets are going to recover," said Lee
Boon Keng, head of Julius Baer's investment solution group.
"It'll be driven by selective easing by the central bank.
Although they are not going to loosen on real estate, they are
aware of some of the unintended consequences of tightening to
SMEs, for example," he said.
On the day, insurers China Ping An and China
Life, among the biggest beneficiaries of stronger
mainland markets, provided the biggest boosts to the Shanghai
benchmark. Ping An rose 1.7 percent while China Life rose 0.8
percent.
Broker Citic Securities, whose profits are
closely geared to investment sentiment among China's dominant
retail investor base, rose 1.6 percent.
Its Hong Kong-listed shares eased 0.7 percent,
however, after hitting a three-month high on Thursday as
investors took money off the table.
TAKING PROFITS
Profit-taking also weighed on Chinese energy majors, among
the year's best performers till last week, led by PetroChina
which dropped 2.2 percent. Refiner Sinopec
fell 2.3 percent.
Bucking the overall weaker trend in Hong Kong were consumer
electronic counters, led by Lenovo Group which hit a
fresh three-and-a-half year high after reporting strong
results. It shares are up 9.7 percent this week.
Shares of Alibaba.com remained suspended in Hong
Kong, pending an announcement from parent Alibaba Group.
Sources told Reuters that the parent may take the Hong
Hong-listed unit private and is working with Yahoo on
an asset-swap deal.
Traders are on the lookout for an index rebalancing
announcement for the Hang Seng as well as the China Enterprises
Index that is expected after the market close.
According to BNP Paribas, Macau gaming counters Sands China
and Wynn Macau are likely candidates for
inclusion into the Hang Seng Index, marking the first time the
fast-growing casino industry will find representation.
The addition of either company would spark a rush from
passive investors such as exchange-traded funds which track
indexes to buy the shares.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)