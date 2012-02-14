(Updates to midday)

* HSI flat, 21,000 still elusive

* Shanghai Comp down 0.6 pct, briefly tests 100-day MA

* Risk appetite crimped by Greek uncertainty

* HK developers strong on signs mortgage mkt stabilising

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 14 Hong Kong shares were flat in thin trade on Tuesday, as strength in property shares outweighed weakness in growth-sensitive sectors, with investors staying away on uncertainty over the Greek parliament's ability to pursue approved reforms.

Mainland Chinese markets were also weak, weighed by financials. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.6 percent at 2,338.1 by midday, the low end of its trading range after testing its 100-day moving average, currently at 2,355.8.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese stocks in Hong Kong lost 0.4 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index was flat at 20,866.7, with 21,000 still elusive in the absence of any fresh positive catalyst.

This level is currently the benchmark's 250-day moving average and also the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5, further explaining the formidable resistance at current levels.

"It's difficult and too early to say whether we are heading downwards from here after the repeated failures at breaching 21,000," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

"The upcoming earnings season is key. We are coming to the end of earnings downgrades and there might be still some more profit warnings ahead, but lower expectations will support the market," he added.

Hong Kong property developers were outperformers on the day to date after local media reported signs that the mortgage market in the territory was regaining some stability.

While Bank of China (Hong Kong) and HSBC Holdings Plc reportedly cut their mortgage rates last week, the repaying of loans has also outpaced the increase in new loans.

New World Development Co Ltd gained 3 percent, while Henderson Land jumped 3.6 percent. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd rose 2.9 percent to hit its highest since Aug. 4 last year and was the top boost to the Hang Seng Index.

Chinese resources-related names were among the biggest percentage losers, with Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco) losing 2.4 percent and steel producer Citic Pacific down 1.5 percent.

Ahead of its 2011 full-year earnings announcement later on Tuesday, Bank of East Asia was down 0.5 percent. Its largest shareholder, Caixabank was among the banks in Moody's downgrade of Spain, Portugal, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta.

Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd has set a price range for a proposed Hong Kong initial public offering of up to $700 million, the biggest IPO so far this year in the Asian financial hub, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

FINANCIALS DRAG SHANGHAI LOWER

In Shanghai, financials were the biggest benchmark drags. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China each lost 0.7 percent.

Both lenders said late on Monday that China's national pension fund sold about HK$153 million ($20 million) worth of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China shares in Hong Kong.

Investors remained wary despite mainland media reporting on Tuesday that China's bank regulator may relax new capital adequacy requirements due to take effect this year in order to reduce pressure on bank balance sheets.

Insurers were weak after reporting January premiums, with China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) among the harder hit, losing 2.9 percent.

CPIC reported a 4 percent premium growth in January, year on year -- a figure that lagged rivals Ping An Insurance and China Taiping.

China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, slipped 3.2 percent in Hong Kong. It set its Shanghai IPO price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan ($0.79-$0.86) per share late on Monday after last month scaling back its IPO ambitions by 75 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)