(Updates to close)
* HSI up 2.1 pct, Shanghai composite rises 0.9 pct
* HK tops 250-day moving average for 1st time since July
* Rotational buying buoys HK developers - fund manager
* Financials, growth-sensitive sectors strong
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong and China
shares jumped on Wednesday, lifted by growth-sensitive sectors
that helped benchmark indexes close above long-term resistance
levels for the first time since mid-2011, pointing to further
strength ahead.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at its highest
since Dec. 1 while the Hang Seng Index produced its best
close since Aug. 4.
Gains accelerated in rising turnover after mid-morning
comments by China central governor Zhou Xiaochuan that Beijing
will continue to invest in euro zone government debt triggered
more short covering, traders said.
The Shanghai index closed up 0.9 percent at 2,366.7. It was
the first time since May that the index finished above its
100-day moving average. The China Enterprises Index
gained 2.4 percent.
The Hang Seng rose 2.1 percent to 21,365.2, as strength in
Hong Kong developers helped push it above its 250-day moving
average for the first time since July. Multiple efforts to
breach that point had failed in the past week.
Trading picked up on Wednesday. For Shanghai A-shares,
turnover was close to a peak reached more than a more ago while
in Hong Kong it was the second-highest since Dec. 1.
"Overseas sentiment, especially in Japan, was an early
boost. Strength in Hong Kong developers comes from investors
rotating into the sector, which has been a relative laggard so
far this year," said Alex Wong, director of asset management at
Ample Finance.
Asian markets were up from early on Wednesday, led by Tokyo
thanks to steps the Bank of Japan announced on Tuesday to expand
its asset-buying programme to set an inflation target to pull
the economy out of deflation.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the
Hang Seng Index's biggest component, rose 1.9 percent to its
highest close since October, spurred by an expected commitment
by Greek leaders to the country's international lenders that
would avoid a messy default.
Hong Kong developers extended gains, partly on a short
squeeze. Henderson Land surged 6 percent while Sun
Hung Kai Properties Ltd jumped 4.3 percent, each in
more than triple its respective 30-day average volume.
On Tuesday, when shares of SHK rose 3.5 percent,
short-selling accounted for more than 12 percent of its total
turnover, the highest level since Jan. 30.
Before Tuesday, SHK was up 12.8 percent for the year. Among
other Hang Seng Index components, Cosco Pacific Ltd
was up 36 percent and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd
was up 27 percent over the same period.
FINANCIALS, MATERIALS LIFT SHANGHAI
Chinese financials were strong in Hong Kong and mainland
markets. China's biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) gained 3.2 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.
With the prospect of more gains, insurers and brokerages,
seen as barometers of the mainland Chinese stock markets given
their large investment and involvement, were strong as a result.
In Shanghai, Ping An Insurance and Citic
Securities Co Ltd gained 1.7 and 2 percent
respectively.
Comments by China's central bank governor eased some
lingering gloom on Chinese export demand from Europe as a result
of the region's lingering debt debacle, lifting growth-sensitive
sectors.
The Shanghai materials sub-index was up 1.5 percent.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the mainland's largest
coal producer, gained 0.6 percent. Anhui Conch Cement
rose 1.2 percent in Shanghai and 4.6
percent in Hong Kong.
The next upside target for the Hang Seng Index is seen at
about 21,725, the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4
and 5, while 2,400, which was support in late November, is eyed
on the Shanghai Composite.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Alex Frew
McMillan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)