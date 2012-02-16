(Updates to close)
* HSI holds above 250-day MA, Shanghai above 100-day MA
* Inflows to sustain further HK upside - Julius Baer
* Chinese financials, resources among top drags
* Tencent up after CLSA raises target price
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Hong Kong and China
shares fell on Thursday, as investors took profits among
financial and resources stocks, while data showing declining
foreign direct investment into China also added to the pressure.
China's foreign direct investment shrank for the third
consecutive month in January as firms in crisis-embroiled Europe
slashed spending by over 40 percent, casting another pall over
the outlook of the world's economic growth engine.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index and the
Shanghai Composite Index both closed 0.4 percent lower.
Both indexes, however, stayed above key technical levels that
they breached on Wednesday, suggesting investors are still
holding out for further gains.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong slipped 1 percent. Turnover in Shanghai on
Thursday was only marginally lower than Wednesday's, but
declined about 31 percent in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng Index is up more than 15 percent this year to
date, paring the 20 percent loss of 2011, although analysts
cautioned that much of the rally was fuelled by hot money
chasing last year's laggard sectors.
"Nothing has changed too much fundamentally in the last few
weeks, but I don't think investors are looking to hedge against
a sudden pull back just yet," Alan Lam, Greater China equity
analyst at Julius Baer, told Reuters.
"They might have been a bit too bearish last year and are
playing catch up this year. With inflows likely to persist in
the near future, there could be some more upside," he said,
adding the inflows could revive fund raising efforts stalled by
adverse market conditions late last year.
Bank shares fell after mainland media reported on Thursday
that China's top four state banks had extended 30 billion yuan
($4.76 billion) in new local currency loans in the first 12 days
of February.
That compares with an average of 600 billion yuan of loans a
month between October and December, sparking concern that loan
growth in February may have slowed.
In Hong Kong, China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
slipped 1.1 percent, while Bank of China Ltd declined
1.5 percent. Ping An Insurance slipped 2.2 percent
from a six-month closing high following strong gains on
Wednesday.
Bucking the broad market weakness, Chinese internet giant,
Tencent Holdings rose 2.9 percent to HK$199.40, its
highest close since last August. Traders attributed the gain to
CLSA's raising its target price to HKD$260, expecting strong
growth in its Weixin instant voice messaging platform.
On Thursday, London-based high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds
filed a listing application for its planned initial public
offering of about $1 billion in Hong Kong On Thursday, a source
with direct knowledge of the IPO plans told
Reuters.
RESOURCES STOCKS AMONG BIGGEST DRAGS
Resources-related stocks, some of which have led the rally
since the turn of the year, were among the bigger losers. The
Hang Seng Composite sub-index for material stocks was
an underperformer, down 1.7 percent.
Citic Pacific, among the larger steel producers in
the mainland, lost 2.3 percent in more than twice its 30-day
average volume. Its sector rival, Angang Steel slumped
almost 4 percent.
Zijin Mining Co Ltd , the largest gold
miner in the mainland, lost 3 percent, also partly on lower gold
prices. Its Shanghai-listed stock slipped 0.9 percent.
The materials and energy sectors were underperformers in
Shanghai on Thursday. The Shanghai materials sub-index
lost 0.7 percent, while a similar index for energy shares
declined 1 percent.
Chinese oil majors, PetroChina Co Ltd and China
Chemical & Petroleum Corp (Sinopec) were the top
drags on the Shanghai Composite Index. Petrochina lost 0.8
percent and Sinopec shed 1 percent.
Shippers suffered on declining direct foreign investment
data. Cosco Shipping lost 2.9 percent in more than
four times its 30-day average.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)