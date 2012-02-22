(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.9 pct
* Shanghai closes above 125-day MA for 1st time since May
* Chinese developers up on reported Shanghai "easing"
* Li & Fung down after Wal-Mart results missed expectations
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 22 China shares extended a
winning streak on Wednesday, hitting a near three-month high as
property stocks rose, which also helped Hong Kong markets
reverse early losses and end higher for a second-straight day.
Non-local residents of Shanghai qualify to buy second homes
once they have held residence in the city for three years, the
official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing
the city's housing regulator.
This sparked chatter of "easing" in the embattled sector as
markets shrugged off data showing China's manufacturing sector
contracted for a fourth month in February as new export orders
shrank.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.9 percent
at 2,403.6, its highest close since Nov. 29 and above its
125-day moving average for the first time since last May. In a
further bullish sign, A-share turnover surged to its highest
since Nov. 3.
The Shanghai property sub-index was a standout
performer among sector gauges, rising 2.8 percent. Poly Real
Estate rose 2.7 percent, while Shenzhen-listed China
Vanke jumped 3.4 percent. Both closed at their
highest since Aug. 26.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
shares in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index finished up 0.3 percent at 21,549.3, staying well
within its trading range in the last three sessions.
Gains in Hong Kong were limited by Li & Fung Ltd
which fell 3.2 percent after Wal-Mart Stores Inc, one of
its key supply chain clients, reported quarterly profit and
sales that fell short of Wall Street
expectations.
"We will see trade remain in the current range in Hong Kong
for a while longer after the recent rally," Wang Ao-chao, UOB
Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of research, told Reuters.
"Investors are going to be more cautious, picking names that
are likely to benefit from Chinese policy moves in a slowing
growth environment," he added.
Wang cited the Chinese property sector as the sectors likely
to benefit, but he was not sure whether the news report that
spurred strong gains on Wednesday amounted to a new development.
In Hong Kong, Agile Property jumped 7.2 percent as
investors covered short positions. Short-selling averaged about
23 percent of Agile's total turnover on Monday and Tuesday.
Some market watchers remained cautious as China's property
sector has been a prime target in the central government's fight
against soaring inflation. While Beijing has eased policy
selectively to bolster growth, official rhetoric remains
tight-fisted on the property sector.
HANG SENG FACE STIFF RESISTANCE
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index repeated its Tuesday trend
by bouncing off the day's low to finish higher, although
turnover stayed lackluster as the benchmark faces stiff chart
resistance.
The immediate target is 21,725.7, the top end of a gap that
opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 last year, which it briefly
tested on Monday.
Even if it scales above this level, it is faced with another
gap between 22,041 and 21,725, the low of Aug. 2 and the high of
Aug. 3, when the benchmark was on its way to a 20 percent loss
in 2011.
Li & Fung Ltd was a leading drag on the Hang Seng
Index following customer Wal-Mart's underwhelming earnings.
Price cuts hurt Wal-Mart's fourth-quarter profit, reminding
investors that steps the world's largest retailer is taking to
bring back shoppers are coming at a cost to its profitability.
Before Wednesday, Li & Fung was up more than 25 percent this
year, largely on improving U.S. data, after slumping more than
36 percent in 2011 and underperforming the 20 percent loss on
the Hang Seng Index.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)