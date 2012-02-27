(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct
* HSBC fell 1.2 pct ahead of earnings report
* Chinese automakers strong after Beijing move
* Shanghai turnover highest in almost a year
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Hong Kong shares
reversed course to end lower on Monday, dragged by weakness in
financials, tracking how gains were pared on mainland markets
ahead of earnings reports from key blue chips.
The Shanghai Composite Index, which at one point was
up about 1.6 percent, ended with a 0.3 percent gain, still its
highest close since Nov. 17. A-share turnover reached its
highest since March 29.
Financials were key drags as the China Enterprises Index
of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.3
percent and the broader Hang Seng Index lost 0.9 percent.
HSBC Holdings Plc, which reported earnings after
the market close, was the biggest drag. It dropped 1.2 percent
to close below HK$70 for the first time since Feb. 16.
The pending HSBC results caused jitters as analysts had
widely diveraging earnings estimates and the report was "coming
against the backdrop of Europe's debt problems and everything
the bank has done to restructure," said Jackson Wong,
vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, the difference
between the lowest and the highest earnings per share estimate
was $0.26.
After markets closed on Monday, Europe's largest bank posted
2011 profits of $21.9 billion, up 15 percent on the year but
just below the average Reuters forecast of $22.2 billion.
Earnings per share were $0.96.
Hang Seng Bank, majority owned by HSBC, fell 1.6
percent ahead of its 2011 earnings. After markets closed, it
posted 2011 net profit of HK$16.7 billion, bettering the Reuters
consensus of HK$15.9 billion.
Airliners slumped on fears that escalating oil prices could
hurt earnings. Air China slumped 5.9 percent to
HK$5.59, barely above its Jan. 6 low at about HK$5.54. Losses
came in volume almost five times its 30-day average, highest
since April 13.
CHINESE AUTOMAKERS BOOSTED BY BEIJING MOVE
Mainland exchanges extended strong gains, with increasing
turnover over the past week suggesting retail investors are
returning after staying off the markets that have lost 33
percent in the last two years.
"It was property last week and automakers today. Mainland
investors are chasing momentum right now, eager to make some
money and recoup losses of the last two years," said Cao
Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.
Gains in strong turnover during the past two sessions have
coincided with lower short-term lending rates that pointed to
looser money markets after banks obtained funds following a cut
in required reserves that took effect on Friday.
On Monday, gains were broadly supported by strength in
automakers after Beijing excluded foreign brands in a
preliminary list of vehicle models approved for purchase by
state agencies this year.
In Shanghai, Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd, which
has lost 54 percent in the past two years, rose by the 10
percent maximum to its highest since November. Volume was more
than five times the 30-day average.
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd also rose the
maximum 10 percent, while Shenzhen-listed Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd jumped 5 percent in four times its
30-day average volume.
In Hong Kong, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd was jumped
5.5 percent and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd gained
3.8 percent, both in volume double their respective 30-day
averages.
in February, the Shanghai Composite has reversed its
underperformance relative to Hong Kong markets in January.
The Shanghai benchmark is up 6.7 percent this month,
outpacing the Hang Seng Index's 4.1 percent gain. The Shanghai
Composite gained 4.2 percent in January, when the Hang Seng
jumped 10.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)