(Updates to close)
* HSI down 2.2 pct, Shanghai Comp off 1.4 pct
* Bearish signs developing on charts for HSI: analyst
* AIA slumps 8 pct after AIG stake sale priced at bottom
* Chinese banks hit by fears of similar stake sale pricing
* Growth-sensitive sectors hit by earnings warnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong shares
suffered their biggest slump in nearly three months on Tuesday
as investors took profits in the financial and growth-sensitive
sectors that led this year's rally, worried that more sales of
stakes to raise funds would be priced at big discounts.
Mainland Chinese markets had their worst day in a month,
with the Shanghai Composite Index off 1.4 percent. The
China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in
Hong Kong sunk 3.1 percent.
The broader Hang Seng Index slipped 2.2 percent, with
AIA Group Ltd its top drag, down 8.4 percent after
American International Group Inc priced the sale of its
stake in its Asia subsidiary at the bottom of expected range,
suggesting sentiment is darkening.
Investors fear the same could happen for Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the
mainland' biggest lender, following a Hong Kong media report
that Goldman Sachs is looking to cut its stake. ICBC lost
3.8 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in Shanghai.
"It's a downward spiral right now. The weakness is across
the board. We are pretty early in this shift in sentiment, so
it's not quite possible to call a bottom to this correction
now," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance's director of asset
management.
The Hang Seng Index ended at 20,806.3, its lowest
close in more than a month, and it looked vulnerable to more
losses with no immediate technical support seen. Its 200-day
moving average was still some way off, at 20,244.1.
Shanghai-listed Industrial Bank Co priced its
26.4 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) share placement at a 9 percent
discount to its 14 yuan price before trading resumed on Tuesday
for the first time since Feb. 28.
Industrial Bank, seen as a mid-sized bank, lost 3 percent in
more than double its 30-day average volume to sink to its lowest
since Feb. 2.
Before this week, the Hang Seng Index had gained 17
percent in 2012, the China Enterprises Index was up 18
percent and the Shanghai Composite Index was up 12
percent.
EARNINGS, CHINA GROWTH CONCERNS HIT CYCLICALS
Chinese automakers and materials were also hard hit,
tracking weakness in growth-sensitive sectors in Asia-Pacific
such as resources in Australia and steel and shippers in Korea.
Investors took profit on this year's outperformers.
Geely Auto fell 7.4 percent to HK$3.25 with
traders citing a downgrade by HSBC to underweight from neutral.
Before Tuesday, the Chinese automaker had surged 106 percent in
2012 after falling 50 percent last year.
The Geely downgrade also hit its peers. Warren
Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd sunk to the worst loss in
more than five months, bleeding 9.9 percent. Before this week,
it was up 47 percent in 2012.
Corporate earnings were also in focus. Market watchers see
them as the next catalysts, along with a raft of fresh data
reports from China. Inflation, retail sales and industrial
output are expected on Friday, then trade, money supply and loan
growth on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Changsa Zoomlion Heavy Industry
tumbled 7.1 percent, after Credit Suisse analysts said they
expected low sales and margin pressure from higher costs to
result in an earnings miss.
Chinese consumer giant Want Want China reversed a
2.8 percent loss at midday to end up 4 percent after posting
earnings at lunch that saw its headline net profit beating
expectations.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)