(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.8 percent, Shanghai Comp flat

* China Life Insurance slumps after profit warning

* Investors repositioning ahead of earnings: strategist

* Want Want at 3-mth high after good earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 7 Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, poised for their third straight loss dragged in part by weakness in other stock markets and in China Life Insurance, with investors repositioning ahead of corporate earnings from Chinese companies later this month.

Mainland Chinese markets shrugged off weakness in insurer China Life, with the Shanghai Composite Index flat at midday, while the CSI300 Index was steady at 0.1 percent, outperforming regional and global peers.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong was down 0.7 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index slipped 0.8 percent, but finished at midday off the day's lows at 20,649.5.

China Life Insurance , was among the biggest drags on benchmark indices, down 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 5.2 percent in Hong Kong, bringing the firm's decline on the week to 6.8 and 12.7 percent respectively.

The world's biggest insurer by market value warned late on Tuesday its 2011 net profit would fall by up to 50 percent year on year, blaming lower investment yields and an increase in impairment losses caused by capital market fluctuations.

Still, consumer goods firm Want Want China extended gains after posting better than expected earnings on Tuesday, jumping 3.7 percent to its highest since early December in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average.

"Want Want is an example of what could happen when earnings better expectations, but the earnings outlook is looking relatively weak across the board and investors are refocusing on locking in some profits after the rally this year," said Francis Cheung, Hong Kong-China strategist at brokerage CLSA.

Cheung added that February data for Chinese inflation, due on Friday, and money supply and loan growth figures expected from Saturday, would give investors more clues about the extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Before this week, China Life was up 25.3 percent in 2012 in Hong Kong after slumping almost 40 percent last year. Investors banked profit on China Life, fearing that any stake sale or fresh share issuance by the company could come at a bigger discount than its rival AIA Group Ltd.

Barclays Capital analysts said China Life's profit warning was larger than their projection of a 30 percent decline, reinforcing their view that China Life will report some of the weakest earnings among Chinese insurers.

Its Hong Kong listing was trading at 15.2 times forward 12-month earnings, a 28 percent discount from its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Of 32 analysts, 10 have reduced their earnings estimates for China Life downwards by an average of 12.2 percent since Feb. 6, according to StarMine. The firm is expected to post full 2011 earnings on March 21.

UTILITIES, OIL MAJORS UP IN CHINA

In Shanghai, the utilities sector bucked broader market weakness, with the sector index a standout performer, up 0.4 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the last two days.

GD Power Development Co Ltd, a Beijing-based electricity and power operator gained 0.7 percent, while Datang Power was up 0.2 percent, both cutting losses from the last two sessions.

Fitch said on Wednesday that China's plan to reform energy use and resource pricing is bad news for thermal generators such as Datang, and good for centrally-owned electricity grid and nuclear power companies.

Pricing reforms will also benefit oil companies over the course of the 12th five-year plan. On Wednesday, the two Chinese oil majors listed in Shanghai were stronger. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and PetroChina Co Ltd rose 0.4 and 0.1 percent respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)