* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Comp slips 0.7 pct
* China Life Insurance slumps after profit warning
* Investors taking profits ahead of earnings: strategist
* Want Want at all-time high after earnings report
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 7 Hong Kong and China
shares slumped to a third-straight loss on Wednesday, dragged by
weakness in China Life Insurance as investors locked in profits
ahead of corporate earnings later this month unlikely to produce
pleasant surprises.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index
slid 0.9 percent to 29,627.8, but finished off lows on
turnover that, excluding Tuesday, was the highest since Feb. 15.
The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to
close at a two-week low in lackluster A-share turnover.
China Life Insurance fell 6.1 percent
in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai after the world's
largest insurer by market value warned late on Tuesday that its
2011 net profit would decline by up to 50 percent from the
previous year.
But in a sign investors are willing to invest in companies
with stronger fundamentals, Want Want China extended
gains after posting 2011 profits that beat expectations, closing
at its highest since its March 2008 debut on the Hong Kong
exchange.
"Want Want is an example of what could happen when earnings
better expectations, but the earnings outlook is looking
relatively weak across the board and investors are refocusing on
locking in some profits after the rally this year," said Francis
Cheung, Hong Kong-China strategist at brokerage CLSA.
Cheung added that February data for Chinese inflation, due
on Friday, and money supply and loan growth figures expected
from Saturday, would give investors more clues about the extent
of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
In a note to clients, Barclays Capital analysts said they
had expected a 30 percent profit decline for China Life, rather
than 50 percent. They said China Life will report some of the
weakest earnings among Chinese insurers.
In its profit warning, China Life blamed lower investment
yields and an increase in impairment losses caused by capital
market fluctuations, particularly given its high levels of
investment in mainland Chinese markets, which slumped 22 percent
in 2011.
Of 32 analysts, 10 have reduced their earnings estimates for
China Life by an average of 12.2 percent since Feb. 6, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The firm is expected to post full
2011 earnings on March 21.
Wednesday's fall, which came in more than triple China
Life's 30-day average volume, brought its losses in Hong Kong
this week to 13.3 percent. That has washed out about two-thirds
of its 2012 gains. China Life is now up 8.6 percent in the year,
compared with 11.9 percent on the Hang Seng Index.
Its peers in the Chinese insurers sector have been equally
hard hit this week. Ping An Insurance lost 4 percent
on Wednesday and is down 10.3 percent this week, just about
halving its 2012 gains.
INVESTORS HUNT FOR VALUE, FUNDAMENTALS
Bucking broad weakness on the day, Want Want China was a
standout outperformer. The Chinese snack maker jumped 7 percent
in almost triple its 30-day average volume, bringing its gain
this week to 9.4 percent. It is now up 7.2 percent in 2012.
Chinese automakers were also strong on Wednesday after steep
losses on Tuesday. Geely Auto rose 4 percent while
Greatwall Motor and Warren Buffett-backed BYD
each gained more than 3 percent.
Hong Kong utilities giant, Power Assets Holdings Co Ltd
, edged up 0.4 percent ahead of its final 2011 earnings
results after market close, which came in better than expected.
It is currently flat on the year. The stock was prized for
its steady earnings growth amid the selloff last year. It gained
17.2 percent last year as the Hang Seng Index slumped 20
percent.
