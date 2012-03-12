(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.3 pct, bounded at 21,200
* Shanghai Comp off 0.4 pct, capped at 2,440
* Scope for gains limited, liquidity flows tepid: strategist
* Profit taking hits Chinese consumer names
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 12 Hong Kong and China
shares drifted lower at midday on Monday, as weak financial and
consumer stocks dragged benchmark indices further below
technical resistance ahead of a slew of corporate earnings from
Chinese companies this week.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at
midday, moving further away from 2,440, technical resistance it
tested on Friday. The China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland lsitings in Hong Kong closed down 0.3 percent.
The broader Hang Seng Index was also down 0.3
percent, moving further below 21,200, a level it briefly tested
on Friday. Midday turnover in Hong Kong was also at its lowest
since Jan. 16.
"The scope for gains in the market seems rather limited in
the near term with the liquidity flows that drove the rally in
the first two months now markedly absent," said Edward Huang, an
equity strategist with Haitong International Securities.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the
biggest-weighted Hang Seng Index component, slipped 0.9 percent
and was the benchmark's top drag. It is currently at HK$67.75,
holding above technical support seen at HK$67.70.
Investors took profits on China consumer names that
outperformed last week. Belle International and Want
Want China lost 3.4 and 2.2 percent respectively and
were the top percentage losers among Hang Seng Index components.
Belle had surged 10.3 percent last week, while Want Want
jumped 8.8 percent in the first four days last week after
posting 2011 earnings that bettered expectations, triggering a
series of brokerage upgrades.
CHINA RAILWAY, PROPERTY WEAK
Shares of Chinese rail companies stocks suffered after
mainland media reported a section of a new high-speed railway in
central China's Hubei province collapsed after persistent rain,
renewing safety-related fears on the sector.
In Hong Kong, China Rail Construction Corporation Ltd
slumped 7 percent. China Railway Group Limited
dived 5.7 percent, while CSR Corp 0390. lost
3.9 percent.
This also hit Chinese developers hard in the mainland with
high-speed railway seen as a crucial driver of demand and growth
for property in frontier cities and towns.
Also hurting was the Chinese central bank governor's
comments that any cuts in reserve requirements for commercial
banks are not aimed at boosting the stock market or the property
sector.
The Shanghai property sub-index was a standout
underperformer among sectors, down 2 percent. Poly Real Estate
was among the top drags on the Shanghai Composite,
down 3.7 percent.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke, the mainland's largest
developer by sales and scheduled to post its earnings report for
2011 later on Monday, shed 3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ron
Popeski)