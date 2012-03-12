(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.2 pct, Shanghai Comp slips 0.2 pct
* China Mobile up 3.9 pct after HSBC upgrade
* HK turnover slumps to lowest since Jan. 16
* Chinese railway stocks hammered after accident
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 12 Hong Kong shares
reversed early losses to end higher on Monday, powered by a
surge in China Mobile, but gains were capped by chart resistance
ahead of a slew of corporate earnings this week.
China Mobile surged to its highest since August
2009, after HSBC upgraded the Hong Kong-listed shares of China's
largest mobile operator from neutral to overweight, raising its
target price by 25 percent to HK$100. The stock rose 3.9% to
HK$87.45.
The telecom company's gain outweighed weakness in consumer
and railway-related stocks in Hong Kong.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong lost 0.3 percent, while the Hang Seng
Index rose 0.2 percent to 21,134.18 points. It was
stymied by 21,200, a level it briefly tested on Friday.
Mainland Chinese markets were weaker, with the Shanghai
Composite Index slipping 0.2 percent to 2,434.9, moving
further below 2,440, technical resistance it tested on Friday.
Turnover on the Hong Kong main board slumped to its lowest
since Jan. 16, while in Shanghai, A-share turnover rose for a
third-straight session to its highest in a week.
"We are in a month of consolidation after the rally in the
first two months of the year," said Grace Tam, a Hong Kong-based
equity strategist with JP Morgan Asset Management, adding that
investors willing to take on more risk will return after the
earnings season.
"Investors are still positioned quite conservatively, with
those who missed the rally looking for good entry points to ride
on the next one," Tam said.
She said that dips in most Chinese consumer stocks are good
buying opportunities.
On Monday, investors took profits in Chinese consumer names
that outperformed last week. Footwear retailer Belle
International Holdings Ltd lost 1.3 percent after
surging 10.3 percent last week.
Shares of Chinese rail companies stocks suffered after
mainland media reported a section of a new high-speed railway in
central China's Hubei province collapsed after persistent rain,
renewing safety-related fears on the sector.
In Hong Kong, China Rail Construction Corporation Ltd
and China Railway Group Ltd ranked among the
biggest percentage losers, diving 7.3 and 5.4 percent,
respectively.
The news also hit Chinese developers hard in the mainland
with high-speed railway seen as a crucial driver of demand and
growth for property in frontier cities and towns.
Also hurting was the Chinese central bank governor's
comments that any cuts in reserve requirements for commercial
banks are not aimed at boosting the stock market or the property
sector.
The Shanghai property sub-index was a standout
underperformer among sectors, down 1.9 percent. Poly Real Estate
was among the top drags on the Shanghai Composite,
down 3.9 percent.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke, the mainland's
largest developer by sales and scheduled to post its earnings
report for 2011 later on Monday, shed 2.9 percent.
CHINA MOBILE SOARS FOR 2ND STRAIGHT DAY
China Mobile, after the HSBC upgrade, soared in almost
triple its 30-day average volume.
HSBC analysts said in a note to clients on Monday that the
integration of chips that support both China Mobile's 3G and 4G
standard in mass-market handsets will level the playing field in
China, removing any perceived advantage Unicom was believed to
possess last year.
On Friday, Goldman Sachs upgraded China Mobile, which sent
the stock up 4 percent that day.
For the year, China Mobile is up 15.2 percent, while smaller
rival China Unicom is down 15.3 percent -- a stark
reversal from 2011.
The Chinese telco sector was generally a popular defensive
play among investors last year as the Hang Seng Index slumped 20
percent, but China Unicom surged 47 percent then while China
Mobile slipped 1.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)