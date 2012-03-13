(Update to midday)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 13 Hong Kong shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as investors chased large cap financial stocks which have underperformed recently, but turnover was sluggish with many investors on the sidelines ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 percent to 21,400.4 points. It has retraced about three-quarters of its 4.3 percent slide over the first three days of last week, which was triggered by concerns about China's slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.3 percent at midday, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong gained 1.5 percent.

"Strength in the Chinese banking names is spurring gains in riskier assets as well. Investors are chasing gains, but it remains a very thin market," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

China's biggest lenders were among the top boosts to benchmark indices. Sector-leading Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rose 1.5 percent in Hong Kong and 0.2 percent in Shanghai.

Chinese oil majors were also strong after mainland media reported the government may raise fuel prices this week. CNOOC Ltd gained 2.9 percent, while PetroChina Co Ltd advanced 2.1 percent in Hong Kong and 0.6 percent in Shanghai.

Tencent Holdings was up 2.4 percent at midday, with volume exceeding its 30-day average, tracking gains in its U.S.-listed peers after Youku.com said it will buy smaller rival Tudou Holdings Ltd in an all-stock deal worth more than $1 billion.

The Fed on Tuesday is expected to hold a steady course on policy, acknowledging a mildly brighter U.S. economic outlook while refraining from any suggestion that further easing is now off the table.

UPGRADES DRIVE GAMING STOCKS

Macau casinos were also standout outperformers, with traders citing an upgrade by Deutsche Bank analysts, who raised their projections for 2012 revenue growth in the sector from 20 to 25 percent after a site visit.

They also upgraded earnings for all six stocks in the sector listed in Hong Kong, expecting consensus upgrades and a re-rating of the sector to drive further gains in stock prices.

Wynn Macau jumped 7.9 percent to its highest since Dec. 1, Sands China Ltd climbed 6.6 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment gained 5.4 percent in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average.

Investors also continued to reward firms reporting stronger earnings.

Departmental store chain operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd gained 5.4 percent after posting 2011 earnings late on Monday that bettered expectations.

Chinese property developer Longfor Properties was up 6.3 percent to HK$11.46 after its 2011 earnings also beat expectations. Citi analysts reiterated their buy rating on the stock, raising their target price from HK$14.05 to HK$14.65. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)