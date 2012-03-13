(Update to midday)
* HSI climbs 1.3 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct
* Weak turnover in recovery from last week's slide
* Macau gaming strong after Deutsche sector upgrade
* Longfor, Golden Eagle strong after earnings overwhelm
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 13 Hong Kong shares rose
for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as investors chased
large cap financial stocks which have underperformed recently,
but turnover was sluggish with many investors on the sidelines
ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 percent to 21,400.4
points. It has retraced about three-quarters of its 4.3 percent
slide over the first three days of last week, which was
triggered by concerns about China's slowing economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.3 percent at
midday, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong gained 1.5 percent.
"Strength in the Chinese banking names is spurring gains in
riskier assets as well. Investors are chasing gains, but it
remains a very thin market," said Jackson Wong, vice-president
for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
China's biggest lenders were among the top boosts to
benchmark indices. Sector-leading Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) rose 1.5 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.2 percent in Shanghai.
Chinese oil majors were also strong after mainland media
reported the government may raise fuel prices this week. CNOOC
Ltd gained 2.9 percent, while PetroChina Co Ltd
advanced 2.1 percent in Hong Kong and 0.6
percent in Shanghai.
Tencent Holdings was up 2.4 percent at midday,
with volume exceeding its 30-day average, tracking gains in its
U.S.-listed peers after Youku.com said it will buy
smaller rival Tudou Holdings Ltd in an all-stock deal
worth more than $1 billion.
The Fed on Tuesday is expected to hold a steady course on
policy, acknowledging a mildly brighter U.S. economic outlook
while refraining from any suggestion that further easing is now
off the table.
UPGRADES DRIVE GAMING STOCKS
Macau casinos were also standout outperformers, with traders
citing an upgrade by Deutsche Bank analysts, who raised their
projections for 2012 revenue growth in the sector from 20 to 25
percent after a site visit.
They also upgraded earnings for all six stocks in the sector
listed in Hong Kong, expecting consensus upgrades and a
re-rating of the sector to drive further gains in stock prices.
Wynn Macau jumped 7.9 percent to its highest since
Dec. 1, Sands China Ltd climbed 6.6 percent, while
Galaxy Entertainment gained 5.4 percent in midday
volume that has exceeded its 30-day average.
Investors also continued to reward firms reporting stronger
earnings.
Departmental store chain operator Golden Eagle Retail Group
Ltd gained 5.4 percent after posting 2011 earnings
late on Monday that bettered expectations.
Chinese property developer Longfor Properties was
up 6.3 percent to HK$11.46 after its 2011 earnings also beat
expectations. Citi analysts reiterated their buy rating on the
stock, raising their target price from HK$14.05 to HK$14.65.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim
Coghill)