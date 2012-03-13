(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng climbs 1 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.9 pct
* HSI stretches winning streak to a fourth day
* Brokerage sees a jackpot in Macau stocks
* Golden Eagle, Longfor strong after earnings robust
* Tencent pares gains ahead of earnings report
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 13 Hong Kong shares
produced a fourth-straight gain on Tuesday, powered by financial
and energy stocks, but market turnover was sluggish ahead of a
policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Mainland Chinese markets also rose. The Shanghai Composite
Index was up 0.9 percent with oil and coal majors strong
after local Chinese media reported that Beijing could increase
fuel prices as soon as this week.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index
closed up 1 percent at 21,339.7. It has now retraced
about two-thirds of a 4.3 percent slide early last week.
"Strength in the Chinese banking names is spurring gains in
riskier assets as well. Investors are chasing gains, but it's
still a very thin market," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for
equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
China's biggest lenders, among recent laggards, were the top
boosts to benchmark indices. Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) gained 1.5 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.2 percent in Shanghai.
Chinese oil majors were also solid after the mainland media
reports on fuel prices. CNOOC Ltd gained 2.4 percent,
while PetroChina Co Ltd advanced 1.6
percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in Shanghai.
Macau casinos were outperformers, with traders citing an
upgrade by Deutsche Bank analysts, who raised their projections
for 2012 revenue growth in the sector from 20 to 25 percent.
They also upgraded earnings for all of the sector's six Hong
Kong-listed stocks.
Among Deutsche's top picks, Wynn Macau Ltd soared
8.6 percent to a near-six month high, SJM Holdings Ltd
jumped 6.3 percent while Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
surged 6.2 percent in more than double its 30-day
average volume.
EARNINGS, EARNINGS, EARNINGS
Investors also continued to reward firms reporting
stronger-than-expected earnings, which also spurred gains in
their respective sectors.
Chinese department store chain operator Golden Eagle Retail
Group Ltd rose 5.4 percent after posting 2011 earnings
late on Monday that beat expectations. Sector peer Sun Art
Retail rose 4.3 percent.
Traders said the gains in good volume point to near-term
strength in the consumer sector as investors seek value buys
underpinned by a more robust growth outlook even at a time the
Chinese economy is slowing.
Despite gaining 22.7 percent this year -- outperforming the
15.7 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index -- Golden Eagle is
still trading at 20 times its forward 12-month earnings, an 18
percent discount to its historical median.
Chinese property developer Longfor Properties was
up 6.1 percent to HK$11.44 after its 2011 earnings also topped
expectations. Citi analysts reiterated their buy rating on the
stock, raising their target price from HK$14.05 to HK$14.65.
Among companies expected to post earnings on Wednesday,
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd gained 1.3 percent, while
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings ended up 0.3
percent.
Tencent tested a more than seven-month high, up more than 4
percent at one stage as it tracked gains in U.S.-listed peers
after Youku.com said it would buy smaller rival Tudou
Holdings Ltd in an all-stock deal worth more than $1
billion.
But then Tencent's gains were pared in the afternoon as
investors remained wary of its earnings report due on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)