(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 1.3 pct, Shanghai Comp climbs 0.7 pct
* Midday Shanghai turnover at more than 4-mth high
* HSBC jumps, tracking banks strength on Wall Street
* Exporters strong after encourage U.S. retail data
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 14 Hong Kong and China
shares rose on Wednesday, bolstered by strength in riskier and
growth-sensitive sectors after the U.S. Federal Reserve was seen
to have improved its outlook on the world's largest economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent at
midday, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1.5 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was up 1.3 percent at 21,613.4,
fully retracing the 4.3 percent slide over the first three days
last week after Beijing announced its first sub-8 percent annual
growth target for the world's second-largest economy.
"It's a confidence game, with the U.S. data and FOMC
statement helping. We could see more strength this week with a
couple of key blue chip companies announcing earnings tomorrow,"
said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan
International Securities.
Chinese property stocks could come under pressure in the
afternoon after Premier Wen Jiabao said housing prices in China
are still "far from falling to a reasonable level", warning that
letting up on regulation would risk chaos in the housing market.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the
Hang Seng Index's biggest stock, rose 4 percent in midday
volume, exceeding its 30-day average as it tracked strength in
the banking sector on Wall Street after the Fed released results
from its latest stress tests on U.S. banks.
The Fed also said on Tuesday the U.S. economy was "expanding
moderately" following data that further suggested it was
improving, with retail sales recording their largest gain in
five months in February despite rising gasoline prices.
This boosted Li & Fung. Shares of the manager of
supply chains for retailers, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp, jumped 5.1 percent to a near
10-month high.
At the midday break, ahead of corporate earnings that came
in slightly under expectations, Cathay Pacific Airways
rose 1.7 percent. Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd
, expecting to post its earnings later in the day, rose
1.5 percent.
Investors continued to reward companies that posted
encouraging earnings. Chinese department store operator Golden
Eagle Retail Group Ltd extended gains after reporting
on Tuesday impressive same-store growth of 25 percent last year.
It soared 4 percent in good volume to its highest since last
October.
RARE EARTH ROW BOOSTS METALS STOCKS
Also strong were rare earths suppliers, with China seen
unlikely to back down after the United States, Europe and Japan
joined forces to challenge its restrictions on exports of
rare-earth metals, escalating a trade row over access to some of
the most important raw materials used in advanced
technologies.
Jiangsu-based China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd jumped
13 percent in midday volume, more than five times its 30-day
average, to hit its highest since July last year.
In Shanghai, Inner Mongolia Baotou Rare-Earth (Group) Co Ltd
rose 3.2 percent, with turnover in the broader
Shanghai market hitting its highest at midday since Nov. 3.
Strength in the sector also cheered other growth-sensitive
metal stocks. Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co Ltd
jumped the maximum 10 percent in Shanghai, while
Angang Steel gained 5.6 percent in Hong Kong.
(Editing by Paul Tait)