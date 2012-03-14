(Updates to close)
* HSI off 0.2 pct, Shanghai slumps 2.6 pct
* Premier Wen's comments triggers reversal of midday gains
* Property, financials, oil majors lead losses
* China Mobile hit by UBS downgrade before earnings
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, March 14 Shanghai shares posted
their biggest daily loss this year on Wednesday, dragging Hong
Kong markets into the red, after Premier Wen Jiabao doused hopes
of easing in the property sector at the close of China's annual
parliamentary meeting.
Property stocks in the mainland took the brunt of the
intra-day reversal, as investors exited the sector which has
beaten the broader market on bets that the government would ease
curbs on home purchasing as the Chinese economy slows.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 2.6 percent
at 2,391.2, its biggest daily loss since Nov. 30.
The index is now back at last Wednesday's levels after a
three-day slide triggered when Premier Wen, at the start of the
same parliamentary meeting, announced a sub-8 percent annual
growth target for the first time in eight years.
The China Enteprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong shed 0.5 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index closed down 0.2 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent
gain at midday.
Turnover in both markets surged, with A-share turnover in
Shanghai at the highest since Nov. 12, 2010, and turnover in
Hong Kong at the highest in more than a week.
"I think investors were very spooked by Premier Wen's solemn
tone. He was very direct with the property part of his closing
address," said the research head of a China brokerage, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
The Shanghai property sub-index was the worst
performer among sectors, diving 3.7 percent. However, it is
still up 11.6 percent this year, compared to the 8.7 percent
gain on the Shanghai Composite.
Poly Real Estate lost 3 percent while
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd slipped 2.7
percent.
With real estate investment generating about 13 percent of
economic output, Premier Wen's comments also rattled
growth-sensitive sectors, sending oil and financial shares
south.
PetroChina Co Ltd lost 0.9 percent in
Hong Kong and 1.8 percent in Shanghai. Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) lost 1.1 percent in
Hong Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.
Insurers, seen as proxys of the mainland A-share market due
to its large investment, were weak. Ping An Insurance
lost 2.2 percent in Shanghai and 1.7
percent in Hong Kong ahead of its 2011 earnings results on
Thursday.
CHINA MOBILE HIT BY DOWNGRADE AHEAD OF EARNINGS
In Hong Kong, China Mobile Ltd was the top drag on
the Hang Seng Index, falling 2.7 percent in more than twice its
average 30-day volume ahead of its 2011 earnings results
announcement on Thursday.
Shares of the mainland's biggest mobile operator were hit by
a downgrade by broker UBS, which now also rates it as a "key
sell" and a derivatives-led rotation into shares of smaller peer
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.
A two-day rally in China Mobile starting last Friday took it
to a 2-1/2 year high on Monday on hopes of its aggressive 4G
rollout plans, although the jump was exacerbated by warrants
activity.
Also dragging was shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
, which slid 2.8 percent, reversing a midday gain of
1.7 percent after it said during midday trading break that its
2011 net profit plunged 61 percent.
Strength in HSBC Holdings Plc and Li & Fung Ltd
kept the Hang Seng Index from slipping into the red
until the last 40 minutes of trade.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the
Hang Seng Index's biggest stock, rose 2.4 percent in more than
twice its 30-day average volume, tracking strength in the
banking sector on Wall Street after the Fed released results
from its latest stress tests on U.S. banks.
Li & Fung, manager of supply chains for retailers including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, jumped 4
percent, cheered by encouraging U.S retail numbers.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)