(Updates to midday)

* HSI, Shanghai Comp both drop 0.1 pct

* Midday turnover in Shanghai nears 4-mth high

* Chinese banks weak on fresh fund raising fears

* Tencent jumps after earnings overwhelm

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong and China shares slipped on Thursday as investors continued to shift funds away from Chinese property and financial firms, sectors that had led the rally in the broader market this year.

Investors had been betting that Beijing would relent on its aggressive policy position on the property sector with the world's second-largest economy slowing, but Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao dashed those hopes on Wednesday, reiterating strong curbs.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.1 percent at midday, with A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse nearing a more than four-month high recorded on Wednesday.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.6 percent, while the Hang Seng Index lost 0.1 percent.

"Chinese property stocks are a straight sell after Premier Wen's comments yesterday, but it does not mean we are staying 'risk off' on Chinese equities," said Benjamin Chang, chief executive at LBN Advisors, which manages $450 million worth of assets in two China funds.

Data on Thursday showed China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in February shrinking from a year earlier, a fourth straight fall, with anaemic inflows from debt-riddled Europe an additional sign the People's Bank of China may act to ensure steady money supply growth.

In Hong Kong, Agile Property slipped 2.7 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd lost 2.9 percent before posting 2011 earnings at midday that were slightly better than a Thomson Reuters Starmine consensus.

The Shanghai property sub-index was a standout underperformer, down 1.5 percent with Poly Real Estate losing 1.6 percent to sink to a one-month low.

Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong, most of which are expected to post earnings from next week, were also broadly weaker on renewed fears of fund raising in the sector.

The mainland's fifth-largest lender, Bank of Communications (BoComm) , said it would unveil plans later on Thursday for a 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) private share placement.

Trading in BoComm shares was suspended in Hong Kong and Shanghai, but China Construction Bank (CCB), the mainland's second-largest lender, slipped 1.1 percent, while smaller rival, China Merchants Bank lost 1.4 percent.

Chongqing-related stocks were also broadly lower in the mainland Chinese markets after Chinese state media reported Bo Xilai had been removed from his position as Communist Party chief in the southwest Chinese municipality.

Chongqing Brewery, which has been plagued by boardroom problems in the last few months, was among the hardest hit, slumping almost 6 percent. Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd lost 4.8 percent.

EARNINGS IN FOCUS

Bucking the broader weakness, China's biggest internet company by revenue, Tencent Holdings jumped 3.8 percent to a new eight-month peak after reporting a forecast-beating 43 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue.

One concern for Tencent investors last year, during which shares fell 7.6 percent, was the company's aggressive expansion into new businesses that could lead to a contraction of profit margins and distract from their core business.

But Wednesday's indication that management was moderating its investment plan this year was reassuring investors, analysts said.

China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest wireless carrier by subscribers, was down 0.5 percent at the midday trading break when it posted 2011 earnings that were largely in line with expectations.

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd shed 2.2 percent at midday before posting 2011 net profit that lagged forecasts. (Editing by Joseph Radford)