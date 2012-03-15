(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.2 pct, Shanghai Comp sheds 0.8 pct
* Tencent hits 8-mth high, pulls HSI into the black
* Chinese developers stay weak on deflated easing hopes
* Chinese banks weak on renewed fund raising fears
* Chongqing-related stocks weak after official's ouster
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong shares eked
out a small gain on Thursday, thanks largely to a 4.1 percent
jump for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd,
which late on Wednesday reported surprisingly good
fourth-quarter revenue.
Mainland Chinese markets were weaker for a second-straight
session, with the Shanghai Composite Index closing at
its lowest since Feb. 21, shedding 0.8 percent to 2,373.8.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong slid 0.5 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index inched up 0.2 percent.
Shares of Chinese property developers were a big drag on
both the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets. Investors continued to
shift funds away from the stocks, which had been a key part of
the broader market's rally this year.
Earlier, investors bet that Beijing would relax its
aggressive policies and curbs on the property sector, with the
world's second-largest economy slowing.
But Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao dashed those hopes on
Wednesday, reiterating that the current strong measures curbs
would stay in place.
"Chinese property stocks are a straight sell after Premier
Wen's comments yesterday, but it does not mean we are staying
'risk off' on Chinese equities," said Benjamin Chang, chief
executive at LBN Advisors, which manages $450 million worth of
assets in two China funds.
Strength in Tencent helped offset the weakness among Chinese
developers and financial stocks. China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd, the country's largest developer by
market value, ended down 2.7 percent after posting 2011 earnings
at midday that were slightly better than a Thomson Reuters
Starmine consensus.
In the mainland, weakness in the Shanghai property sub-index
stood out among sector peers. It shed 2.5 percent, with
Poly Real Estate down 2.6 percent.
Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong, most of which are
expected to report earnings from next week, were also broadly
weaker on renewed fears of fund raising in the sector.
The mainland's fifth-largest lender, Bank of Communications
(BoComm) , said it would unveil plans later
on Thursday for a 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) private share
placement.
Trading in BoComm shares was suspended in Hong Kong and
Shanghai, but China Construction Bank (CCB), the
mainland's second-largest lender, slipped 1 percent, while
smaller rival, China Merchants Bank lost 0.9 percent.
Turnover in Hong Kong and Shanghai both decreased on
Thursday from Wednesday.
Chongqing-related stocks were also broadly lower in the
mainland Chinese markets after Chinese state media reported that
Bo Xilai had been removed from his position as Communist Party
chief in the southwest Chinese municipality.
Chongqing Brewery, plagued by boardroom problems
in the past few months, was among the hardest hit, slumping 8.2
percent. Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd lost 3.3
percent.
CORPORATE EARNINGS IN FOCUS
Tencent, China's biggest internet company by revenue,
testing an eight-month high after reporting a forecast-beating
43 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue.
Volume was more than double its 30-day average.
One concern for Tencent investors last year, during which
shares fell 7.6 percent, was the company's aggressive expansion
into new businesses that could lead to a contraction of profit
margins and distract from core activity.
But Wednesday's indication that management was moderating
its investment plan this year reassured investors, analysts
said.
China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest wireless
carrier by subscribers, ended up 0.5 percent, reversing midday
losses of 0.5 percent after posting 2011 earnings at the midday
trading break that were largely in line with
expectations.
Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
closed down 0.8 percent, paring midday losses of about
2.2 percent after posting 2011 earnings at the lunch break. Net
profit mildly lagged forecasts despite tripling from
2010.
Among the flurry of companies due to post earnings on
Friday, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (CHALCO) and
China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co Ltd each
slipped 0.7 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)