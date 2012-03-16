(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.4 pct
* Shanghai still poised for worst week in 3 mths
* Ping An weak after posting in-line earnings
* Galaxy, Li & Fung strong after broker upgrades
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, March 16 Hong Kong's Hang Seng
Index fell 0.3 percent on Friday morning as financial stocks
slipped on concerns about the outlook for earnings and the need
for the sector to raise more capital, but the market was still
set to finish the week stronger.
Turnover was running near its lowest in a month as traders
and investors waited for a slew of corporate earnings reports
later in the day and through next week.
The situation was reversed on the mainland, with the
Shanghai Composite Index up 0.4 percent but on track to
post its biggest weekly loss in three months.
At the lunch break, the Hang Seng Index was sitting
near support at 21,302, while the Shanghai Composite was just
under resistance at 2,403, its peak on Thursday.
Ping An Insurance , the world's
second-largest life insurer by market value, was among the top
drags on benchmark indices on concerns about its investment
returns, despite fourth quarter profits being close to
expectations.
Its shares fell 2.6 percent in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in
Shanghai.
Bank of Communications (BoComm) produced a rare
gain among Chinese financials in Hong Kong, rising 1.3 percent
after China's fifth-largest lender said it would raise $8.9
billion to meet tighter capital requirements by placing shares
with existing shareholders such as HSBC and the
country's finance ministry.
"I think most people are expecting Chinese banks,
particularly the smaller, non-state owned ones, to be raising
funds this year. BoComm's plan is perhaps the best they can
muster, without diluting shareholders' stakes too much," said
Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
The Hong Kong market is up more than 15 percent this year
while Shangahi has put on just under 8 percent, but Lam expects
mainland markets to outperform in 2012.
"Foreign investors still expect Beijing to loosen more
aggressively than mainland investors do, but they could be
disappointed with Beijing likely to remain cautious," he said.
Galaxy Entertainment was among the top percentage
gainers, climbing 7.1 percent in midday volume that was more
than double its 30-day average. Nomura upgraded the Macau casino
operator to a "buy" and lifted its target price from HK$21 to
HK$24.20 after its 2011 profit more than tripled.
Shares of Li & Fung, manager of supply chains for
retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
, rose as much as 7 percent to their highest since May
on above-average volume on an upgrade by Goldman Sachs upgrade
and more data suggesting the U.S. economy is gaining momentum.
The company's shares have surged by a third this year,
largely on an improving U.S. economy and an expansion strategy
that aims to diversify its revenue sources.
(Editing by John Mair)