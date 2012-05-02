(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 1.1 pct, CSI300 up 2.1 pct
* Midday turnover on both bourses at 2-week highs
* China banks strong on short-term, tactical moves: dealers
* Growth-sensitive sectors boosted by China official PMI
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 2 Hong Kong and China shares rose
on Wednesday, with the financial and growth-sensitive sectors
strong following data that showed the pace of growth in U.S. and
Chinese manufacturing picking up in April.
Mainland Chinese markets appear poised for their best daily
performance in two weeks after returning from a two-day holiday.
By midday, the Shanghai Composite Index and the broader
CSI300 Index was up 1.6 and 2.1 percent, respectively.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.1 percent at
21,335.7 as bourse turnover at midday spiked to the highest
since March 21. Shanghai turnover was similarly strong. Markets
in Hong Kong were also shut on Tuesday for Labour Day.
Investors were seen rotating into Chinese banks and
insurers, particularly for those that reported sector leading
quarterly earnings, but market watchers said these moves were
largely tactical after Tuesday's favourable April PMI readings.
"There's some good value in Chinese financials but it's
still not the time to buy into the sector," Andrew Pease,
Russell Investments' chief investment strategist, told reporters
in a conference call.
He added that China's March data was "very hard to read,
given seasonality factors" and concerns on Chinese banks will
remain until there is greater clarity on the world's
second-largest economy.
Official data for April loan growth and money supply are
expected between May 10 and 15, along with trade data on May 10
and inflation, industrial output and retail sales on May 11.
While data on Tuesday showed China's official purchasing
managers' index (PMI) hitting a 13-month high in April, official
mainland media reported on Wednesday that bank lending may have
dropped 30 percent in April from a month
earlier.
A private survey of manufacturing weighted towards smaller,
private firms in the mainland shrank for the sixth month running
in April, data showed on Wednesday, extending its continued
divergence with the country's larger, predominantly state-owned
enterprises.
Citic Bank and Minsheng Bank, among
those that posted stronger quarterly profits last week, rose 2
and 1.1 percent in Hong Kong, respectively. They are now up 21
and 15 percent in 2012.
In Shanghai, Minsheng jumped 2.1 percent, among
the leading lights among Chinese banking peers with mid-sized
names stronger. Industrial Bank, one of Goldman
Sachs' top two picks in the sector, gained 2 percent.
China Construction Bank gained 2 percent in Hong
Kong largely on short covering after short selling interest
accounted for 14.5 percent of its total turnover on Monday,
dealers said.
In a note to clients dated May 1, Goldman Sachs said they
see limited downside risks to their bank earnings forecasts, but
expected net interest margin pressures in coming quarters will
moderate the outperformance of its share price relative to other
cyclical sectors.
"We expect the pact of non-performing loan formation to
moderate after the second quarter on likely moderating market
rates," they added in the same note.
CHINA REFORMS BOOST
In the mainland, markets were stronger after a slew of
confidence-boosting regulatory measures. China's securities
regulator said on Monday it would reduce transaction fees for
trades on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
The official Shanghai Securities News further reported on
Wednesday that the country's securities watchdog is preparing
tougher rules that will delist underperforming companies from
the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges' main
board.[ID:nL4E8G20CSž]
"These moves, alongside accommodative macro policies, should
attract capital flows back to China's equity markets. A rebound
of the A-share markets could create positive spillover effects
on the H-share market," said Citi strategists in a note to
clients dated May 1.
The Shanghai Materials sub-index was an
outperformer, up 3.3 percent, while a similar gauge for the
energy sector rose 3.6 percent.
