By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 2 Hong Kong shares gained 1 percent on Wednesday to close at their highest since March 16, driven by strength in financials spurred by data that showed the pace of growth in both U.S. and Chinese manufacturing picking up in April.

Mainland markets recorded their best gains in two weeks on the first day of trading this week. The CSI300 Index rose up 2.2 percent to its highest since Nov. 15 and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent to close at a seven-week high.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 21,309.1 after testing March closing highs at about 21,353 recorded on March 15. Turnover in Hong Kong, where markets were shut on Tuesday, surged to its highest since April 16.

Boosting the markets were Tuesday's report on Chinese factory activity, or PMI, last month.

"The PMI numbers didn't deviate too extraordinarily from expectations," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities. "Some are rushing to cover shorts because it also seems to suggest the slowdown is bottoming out."

Investors were seen rotating into Chinese banks and insurers, particularly for those that reported sector leading quarterly earnings. But market watchers said these moves were largely tactical after the favourable April PMI readings.

China's official purchasing managers' index rose to a 13-month high in April, signalling the economy has found a footing and may be recovering from a first-quarter trough, but a private survey on Wednesday confirmed smaller factories are still struggling.

But in a sign more data fluctuations could be in store from the world's second-largest economy, official mainland media - citing unidentified sources - reported on Wednesday that bank lending may have dropped 30 percent in April from a month earlier.

Such anonymous estimates in the domestic media have sometimes proved accurate, but similar reports this year predicting February and March lending significantly underestimated the actual totals.

Official data for April loan growth and money supply are expected between May 10 and 15, along with trade data on May 10 and inflation, industrial output and retail sales on May 11.

Andrew Pease, Russell Investments' chief investment strategist, told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday that such uncertainties are keeping investors with a longer time horizon away from Chinese banks despite attractive valuations.

On Wednesday, Citic Bank and Minsheng Bank , among those that posted stronger quarterly profits last week, rose 2 percent and 1.4 percent in Hong Kong, respectively. They are up 15.6 percent and 21.2 percent in 2012.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Citic and Minsheng are trading at forward 12-month earnings multiples that are 39 and 28 percent discounts to their historical medians. Both also have the better long-term growth scores on StarMine in the Chinese banking sector.

In Shanghai, Minsheng jumped 2.3 percent, among the leading lights among Chinese banking peers with mid-sized names stronger. Industrial Bank, one of Goldman Sachs' top two picks in the sector, gained 1.5 percent.

In a note to clients dated May 1, Goldman Sachs said they see limited downside risks to their bank earnings forecasts, but expected net interest margin pressures in coming quarters will moderate the outperformance of its share price relative to other cyclical sectors.

"We expect the pace of non-performing loan formation to moderate after the second quarter on likely moderating market rates," they added in the same note.

CHINA RETURNS FROM 2-DAY HOLIDAY WITH A BANG

In the mainland, markets were stronger after a slew of confidence-boosting regulatory measures. China's securities regulator said on Monday it would reduce transaction fees for trades on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The official Shanghai Securities News further reported on Wednesday that the country's securities watchdog is preparing tougher rules that will delist underperforming companies from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges' main board.[ID:nL4E8G20CSž]

"These moves, alongside accommodative macro policies, should attract capital flows back to China's equity markets. A rebound of the A-share markets could create positive spillover effects on the H-share market," said Citi strategists in a note to clients dated May 1.

Citi was among many brokerages, including HSBC and leading Chinese houses such as Guotai Junan, that released notes suggesting further gains in the second quarter. Shenyin Wanguo said the regulator's move to cut fees would bolster bigger cap stocks.

The Shanghai sub-indices for materials and energy were outperformers among sectors, each up more than 3 percent.

Jiangxi Copper jumped 2.8 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume in Hong Kong. It surged 6.1 percent in almost four times its 30-day average volume in Shanghai. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)