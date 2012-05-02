(Updates to close)
* HSI rises 1 pct, CSI300 jumps 2.2 pct
* Turnover spikes in Hong Kong and Shanghai after holiday
* China banks strong on short-term, tactical moves: dealers
* Growth-sensitive sectors boosted by China official PMI
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 2 Hong Kong shares gained 1
percent on Wednesday to close at their highest since March 16,
driven by strength in financials spurred by data that showed the
pace of growth in both U.S. and Chinese manufacturing picking up
in April.
Mainland markets recorded their best gains in two weeks on
the first day of trading this week. The CSI300 Index
rose up 2.2 percent to its highest since Nov. 15 and the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent to close at
a seven-week high.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 21,309.1
after testing March closing highs at about 21,353 recorded on
March 15. Turnover in Hong Kong, where markets were shut on
Tuesday, surged to its highest since April 16.
Boosting the markets were Tuesday's report on Chinese
factory activity, or PMI, last month.
"The PMI numbers didn't deviate too extraordinarily from
expectations," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity
sales at Tanrich Securities. "Some are rushing to cover shorts
because it also seems to suggest the slowdown is bottoming out."
Investors were seen rotating into Chinese banks and
insurers, particularly for those that reported sector leading
quarterly earnings. But market watchers said these moves were
largely tactical after the favourable April PMI readings.
China's official purchasing managers' index rose to a
13-month high in April, signalling the economy has found a
footing and may be recovering from a first-quarter trough, but a
private survey on Wednesday confirmed smaller factories are
still struggling.
But in a sign more data fluctuations could be in store from
the world's second-largest economy, official mainland media -
citing unidentified sources - reported on Wednesday that bank
lending may have dropped 30 percent in April from a month
earlier.
Such anonymous estimates in the domestic media have
sometimes proved accurate, but similar reports this year
predicting February and March lending significantly
underestimated the actual totals.
Official data for April loan growth and money supply are
expected between May 10 and 15, along with trade data on May 10
and inflation, industrial output and retail sales on May 11.
Andrew Pease, Russell Investments' chief investment
strategist, told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday
that such uncertainties are keeping investors with a longer time
horizon away from Chinese banks despite attractive valuations.
On Wednesday, Citic Bank and Minsheng Bank
, among those that posted stronger quarterly profits
last week, rose 2 percent and 1.4 percent in Hong Kong,
respectively. They are up 15.6 percent and 21.2 percent in 2012.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Citic and Minsheng
are trading at forward 12-month earnings multiples that are 39
and 28 percent discounts to their historical medians. Both also
have the better long-term growth scores on StarMine in the
Chinese banking sector.
In Shanghai, Minsheng jumped 2.3 percent, among
the leading lights among Chinese banking peers with mid-sized
names stronger. Industrial Bank, one of Goldman
Sachs' top two picks in the sector, gained 1.5 percent.
In a note to clients dated May 1, Goldman Sachs said they
see limited downside risks to their bank earnings forecasts, but
expected net interest margin pressures in coming quarters will
moderate the outperformance of its share price relative to other
cyclical sectors.
"We expect the pace of non-performing loan formation to
moderate after the second quarter on likely moderating market
rates," they added in the same note.
CHINA RETURNS FROM 2-DAY HOLIDAY WITH A BANG
In the mainland, markets were stronger after a slew of
confidence-boosting regulatory measures. China's securities
regulator said on Monday it would reduce transaction fees for
trades on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
The official Shanghai Securities News further reported on
Wednesday that the country's securities watchdog is preparing
tougher rules that will delist underperforming companies from
the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges' main
board.[ID:nL4E8G20CSž]
"These moves, alongside accommodative macro policies, should
attract capital flows back to China's equity markets. A rebound
of the A-share markets could create positive spillover effects
on the H-share market," said Citi strategists in a note to
clients dated May 1.
Citi was among many brokerages, including HSBC and leading
Chinese houses such as Guotai Junan, that released notes
suggesting further gains in the second quarter. Shenyin Wanguo
said the regulator's move to cut fees would bolster bigger cap
stocks.
The Shanghai sub-indices for materials and energy
were outperformers among sectors, each up more than 3
percent.
Jiangxi Copper jumped 2.8 percent in
almost triple its 30-day average volume in Hong Kong. It surged
6.1 percent in almost four times its 30-day average volume in
Shanghai.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)