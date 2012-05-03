(Updates to midday)
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 3 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Thursday, led by Chinese banks after Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings trimmed its stake in two of China's
largest banks, pricing the deals at the bottom of an indicative
range.
Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker, with the CSI300
Index down 0.2 percent at midday, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, retreating from
Wednesday's seven-week closing high.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings slid 1.6 percent, while the Hang Seng Index
closed down 0.5 percent at 21,203.5 at midday, further slipping
from March closing highs at about 21,353 recorded on March 15.
"If we go any higher from here, it will probably lead to a
fresh 2012 high and there's no reason for that to happen right
now, with China's economic data still lacking clarity and
earnings looking dire," said Edward Huang, a strategist with
Haitong Securities International.
The Hang Seng Index is currently about 2.5 percent from the
2012 high, at 21,760.3, recorded on Feb. 20.
On Thursday, China Construction Bank (CCB)
declined 3.3 percent to HK$5.96 and Bank of China (BOC)
slipped 4 percent to HK$3.99 at midday. Both were the
top drags on the benchmark indexes in Hong Kong.
Their losses weighed on the broader Chinese banking sector
in the territory, with a gauge of Chinese financials
down 1.4 percent. In Shanghai, CCB slipped 0.6
percent, while BOC was down 0.3 percent.
Temasek sold about 1.61 billion CCB H-shares at HK$5.99 each
and some 3.08 billion BOC H-shares at HK$3.13 per share, the
term sheets showed. It was not immediately clear who bought the
shares.
Temasek's latest move is seen as an attempt to rebalance its
financial sector exposure after it bought last month a $2.3
billion stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
from Goldman Sachs.
While shares of Chinese banks have broadly rebounded in 2012
after steep losses in 2011, the "Big Four" banks are coming off
weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings posted last week,
with a slowing Chinese economy and rising funding costs expected
to weigh on them this year more than their smaller peers.
PROPERTY WEAKNESS STALLS CHINA'S OUTPERFORMANCE
In the mainland, property-related stocks were the biggest
underperformers after Chinese media reported several banks in
Shanghai, including ICBC, have withdrawn their discounted
mortgage offers, raising fears that property sales could drop
further.
China's home prices fell in April for the eighth month in a
row while transactions also declined in most cities, a private
sector survey showed on Wednesday.
The Shanghai property sub-index was down 1.3
percent, with Poly Real Estate and Anhui Conch
Cement each down 2.5 percent. Shenzhen-listed China
Vanke slumped 3 percent in midday volume almost
equal to its 30-day moving average.
Thursday's weakness looks set to stall, at least briefly,
the outperformance of the mainland Chinese markets in April that
has come in higher turnover. The CSI300 Index, which tracks
listings in both Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, surged 7
percent in April.
The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 5.9 percent in April, a
contrast to the 0.4 percent gain for the MSCI Asia ex-Japan
and the 4.1 percent and 2.6 percent gain for
China Enterprises Index and MSCI China, respectively.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)