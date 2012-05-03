(Updates to close)
* HSI slips 0.3 pct, CSI300 up 0.3 pct
* More China macro clarity needed for gains: strategist
* China banks weak after Temasek trims stakes in CCB, BOC
* Brokerages strong in China, help reverse midday losses
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 3 Hong Kong shares suffered their
first loss in three sessions on Thursday, dragged by Chinese
banks after Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
priced the sale of stakes in two of China's largest at the
bottom of an indicative range.
Mainland Chinese markets reversed midday losses, with the
CSI300 Index ending 0.3 percent up, to its highest
close since Nov. 15. The Shanghai Composite Index closed
up 0.1 percent at its highest in seven weeks, although market
volume sunk 20 percent from Wednesday.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings slid 1.4 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index
closed down 0.3 percent at 21,249.5, retreating further
from March closing highs at about 21,353, which it briefly
tested on Wednesday.
"If we go any higher from here, it will probably lead to a
fresh 2012 high and there's no reason for that to happen right
now, with China's economic data still lacking clarity and
earnings looking dire," said Edward Huang, a strategist with
Haitong Securities International.
The Hang Seng Index is currently 2.3 percent below the 2012
high of 21,760.3, recorded on Feb. 20.
On Thursday, China Construction Bank (CCB) and
Bank of China (BOC) each slid 3.1 percent, to HK$5.97
and HK$3.16 respectively. Both were top drags on benchmark
indices in Hong Kong.
Their losses weighed on the broader Chinese banking sector
in the territory, with a gauge of Chinese financials
down 1.2 percent. In Shanghai, CCB slipped 0.8
percent, while BOC lost 0.3 percent.
Temasek sold about 1.61 billion CCB H-shares at HK$5.99 each
and some 3.08 billion BOC H-shares at HK$3.13 per share, the
term sheets showed. It was not immediately clear who bought the
shares.
Temasek's move is seen as an attempt to rebalance its
financial sector exposure after it bought a $2.3 billion stake
in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) from
Goldman Sachs last month.
While shares of Chinese banks have broadly rebounded in 2012
after steep 2011 losses, the "Big Four" banks are coming off
weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings posted last week. A
slowing Chinese economy and rising funding costs are expected to
weigh more heavily on them than on their smaller peers.
China's non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
showed on Thursday that the services sector cooled last month,
retreating to 56.1 from March's 10-month high of 58.
The softer reading underscores the two manufacturing PMI
figures for April - one official, one from HSBC - which showed
weakness among smaller enterprises despite improved headline
figures.
Strength in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings
and China Mobile helped limit losses on the
day as investors chased gains in two of 2012's top performers.
Tencent is up 58 percent this year, partly on spill-over
optimism from Facebook's coming IPO. China Mobile is up more
than 17 percent, outperforming sector rivals China Unicom
after lagging in 2011.
BROKERAGES HELP CHINA EDGE GAINS
In mainland China, strength in the brokerage sector helped
benchmark indices reverse midday losses as investors cheered the
A-share market outperformance in April, which featured higher
turnover.
Citic Securities and Haitong Securities
jumped 2.8 and 2 percent apiece, extending gains
after China's securities regulator said on Monday it would
reduce transaction fees for trades on the Shanghai and Shenzhen
stock exchanges.
The CSI300 Index, which tracks listings on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen exchanges, surged 7 percent in April, while the
Shanghai Composite Index jumped 5.9 percent that month. During
2010 and 2011, both indexes fell more than 30 percent.
In April, there was an 0.4 percent gain for the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan and increases of 4.1 percent and 3.5
percent for China Enterprises Index and MSCI China,
respectively.
The good day for brokerages helped offset weakness in
property-related sectors after Chinese media reported several
banks in Shanghai, including ICBC, have withdrawn their
discounted mortgage offers, raising fears that property sales
could drop further.
China's home prices fell in April for the eighth month in a
row while transactions declined in most cities, a private sector
survey showed on Wednesday.
Poly Real Estate lost 0.2 percent while Anhui
Conch Cement fell 2.5 percent. Shenzhen-listed China
Vanke closed down 2 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)