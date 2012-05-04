(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.7 pct, CSI300 up 0.1 pct
* China property weak after Vanke April sales underwhelm
* Investors "too optimistic" about Chinese developers:
Credit Suisse
* Huabao dives after trading resumption, denies fraud
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 4 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Friday, with Chinese property developers weak after the biggest
player by sales posted its first monthly sales decline in three,
renewing fears about a sector central to the state of the
world's second-largest economy.
The sector was also weak in mainland Chinese markets,
limiting strength on benchmark indices. The CSI300 Index
and the Shanghai Composite Index each ended up
0.1 percent at midday in the lowest trading volumes this week.
Strength in resources-related sectors guided mainland
benchmark indices to midday gains. The Shanghai materials
sub-index was up 0.7 percent, with Baotou Rare Earth
jumping 7.4 percent.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slipped 1 percent, while the broader Hang
Seng Index lost 0.7 percent, poised to end its best week
in almost three months with a second-straight daily loss.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke was down 0.6 percent
in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average after
reporting late on Thursday that its April sales fell 6 percent
to 7.4 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) from the same period a year
ago, snapping a two-month rise.
"The Chinese property sector is still quite messy at the
moment, so it's not possible to say anything too definite. We
still expect smaller players to face some liquidity issues,"
said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
Poly Real Estate lost 1.1 percent in Shanghai,
with the Shanghai property sub-index down 0.4 percent,
the biggest underperformer among sectors at midday.
In Hong Kong, China Resources Land and China
Overseas Land & Investment Ltd were among the top
percentage losers among Hang Seng Index components, down 3.6 and
2.3 percent respectively.
In 2012, the Chinese property sector has broadly
outperformed after taking the brunt of the slump last year,
suggesting investors are expecting Beijing to loosen policies on
the sector as growth slows in the world's second-largest
economy.
Poly Real Estate is up 28 percent compared to the nearly 15
percent gain on the CSI300 Index. China Overseas Land has surged
31 percent, compared to the 14.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng
Index.
"We remain concerned that the market in general seems to be
too optimistic on the continued sales rebound and gradual
loosening of the housing policy," said Credit Suisse China
property analysts in a note to clients dated May 3.
They added there may be risks of a pull back in share prices
for the sector after steep gains this year, while maintaining
their sector-wide underweight rating.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMES TO THE FORE
Hong Kong-listed shares of Huabao International Holdings Ltd
slumped 11.3 percent on the resumption of trade after
being suspended since April 25 after a short-seller report
alleging the company had reported excessively high margins.
China's biggest flavouring and fragrance company denied
allegations of false accounting on Friday, but failed to
reassure investors who sold the stock to a three-year low.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd said on Friday that
former chairman Walter Kwok had informed the company he was
arrested on May 3 in conjunction with a corruption investigation
and had been released on bail.
Trading in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and its unit
SunEvision Holdings Ltd, two companies run by Hong
Kong billionaire brothers Thomas and Raymond Kwok, was suspended
on Friday morning.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)