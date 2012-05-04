(Updates to close)
* HSI slips 0.8 pct, but up 1.7 pct this week
* CSI300 up 0.9 pct, jumps 3.4 pct for the week
* Chinese developers hit by Vanke's monthly sales decline
* Mainland investors chase 2012 winners, brokers strong
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 4 China shares ended their best
week in 2-1/2 months with a flourish on Friday, extending
April's strong performance as investors chased the year's
winners in anticipation that market-boosting measures could be
announced over the weekend.
Hong Kong markets were weaker, as Chinese developers took
hits after the biggest player by sales posted its first monthly
revenue decline in three. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.8
percent, yet still recorded its best week in almost three
months, up 1.7 percent.
The CSI300 Index, which tracks listings in
Shanghai and Shenzhen and has more weighting on large cap
stocks, gained 0.9 percent to end at 2,715.9, the highest since
Nov. 15.
This week, it jumped 3.4 percent, compared with the 2.3
percent gain on the Shanghai Composite Index, pointing
to the outperformance of larger caps, seen to be benefitting
from moves by regulators to shore up the markets.
Helping boost markets on Friday was anticipation that a
conference on financial innovation in Beijing this weekend could
provide more good news for investors. They believe that one
speaker will be China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
Chairman Guo Shuqing, who might announce fresh measures to
support the stock market.
The Chinese government's support and anticipation of more
relaxation of rules on financial products "should boost markets
more," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity
analyst.
A big part of this week's strength was down to Chinese
brokerages after a slew of confidence-boosting regulatory
measures over the last weekend. China's securities regulator
said on Monday it would reduce transaction fees for trades on
the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
The official Shanghai Securities News further reported on
Wednesday that the country's securities watchdog is preparing
tougher rules that will delist underperforming companies from
the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges' main
board.[ID:nL4E8G20CSž]
Kweichow Moutai, the largest manufacturer of a
popular premium Chinese liquor, provided the biggest boost to
the Shanghai index on Friday by jumping 3.2 percent to an
all-time high. Another Chinese alcoholic producer, Wuliangye
was up 2.3 percent.
In 2012, Kweichow Moutai has gained 21 percent. While
mainland Chinese benchmarks have bled more than 30 percent in
2010 and 2011 combined, Kweichow Moutai soared 25 percent
Citic Securities, the largest listed brokerage
in China, jumped more than 4 percent this week although it
slipped 0.1 percent on Friday as investors took some profits.
CHINA VANKE SALES SPARK PROPERTY WEAKNESS
In Hong Kong, Chinese developers were hit after
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke reported late on
Thursday that its April sales fell 6 percent to 7.4 billion yuan
($1.2 billion) from the same period a year ago, snapping a
two-month rise and renewing fears about a pivotal sector in the
world's second-largest economy.
Investors will be looking to a batch of data next week for
fresh clues. Beijing is expected to post April trade data on May
10 and inflation, industrial output and retail sales on May 11.
Data for loan growth and money supply are expected between May
10 and 15.
On Friday, China Resources Land and China Overseas
Land & Investment Ltd were among the top percentage
losers among Hang Seng Index components, down 3.6 and 2.3
percent respectively.
In 2012, the Chinese property sector has broadly
outperformed after taking the brunt of the slump last year,
suggesting investors are expecting Beijing to loosen policies on
the sector as growth slows in the world's second-largest
economy.
China Overseas Land has surged 31 percent this year after
two straight annual declines that have shaved one-fifth off its
market cap, compared with the 14.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng
Index this year.
"We remain concerned that the market in general seems to be
too optimistic on the continued sales rebound and gradual
loosening of the housing policy," said Credit Suisse China
property analysts in a note to clients dated May 3.
They added there may be risks of a pull back in share prices
for the sector after steep gains this year, while maintaining
their sector-wide underweight rating.
