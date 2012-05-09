(Updates to close)

* HSI down 0.8 pct, CSI300 slides 1.6 pct

* Chinese banks, oil majors top drags on benchmarks

* Possible delay in major Chinese political meeting adds to jitters

* Swire Property jumps after Goldman upgrade

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 9 Hong Kong shares lost 0.8 percent on Wednesday, extending a losing streak into a fifth day on worries that political uncertainty in Greece could lead the unravelling of its hard-won bailout deal.

Stocks linked to the economy such as financials and oil fell, while defensives including China Mobile rose.

Political uncertainty in China added to jitters. The Communist Party may delay its upcoming five-yearly congress as the party struggles to finalise a once-in-a-decade leadership change.

Mainland Chinese markets suffered their worst loss in six weeks, with the CSI300 Index down 1.9 percent, its second-straight loss. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent in relatively weak bourse volume. Both indexes posted their biggest loss since March 28.

"There is a distinct defensive tone today. It's perfectly understandable since long funds have to protect their positions with so much going on, particularly for China, where political uncertainty supercedes most," said Wang Ao-chao, UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of China equity research.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.6 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index closed at 20,330.6, closing below its April 17 low of 20,392.6, a level that it bounced off on Tuesday, suggesting more losses are possible.

Hong Kong bourse turnover on Wednesday increased 22 percent from Tuesday's levels, but stayed relatively weak.

Chinese oil majors were among the top drags on benchmark indices, hit by the slump in oil prices on Greece worries. CNOOC Ltd slumped 2.4 percent in Hong Kong, extending its bleed this week to more than 7 percent.

PetroChina lost 2 percent in Shanghai and 1.3 percent in Hong Kong, while China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) lost 1.9 percent in Shanghai and 0.4 percent in Hong Kong.

Chinese banks, seen as barometers of the world's second-largest economy, were also broadly weaker. China Construction Bank (CCB) lost 1.6 percent in Hong Kong and 0.8 percent in Shanghai.

Its president said late on Tuesday that the world's second-biggest bank by market value will see slower profit growth this year, mirroring the broader economic trend, although its 2012 net profit could still grow by a double digit percentage.

In a note on Wednesday, Lucy Feng, Nomura's China banking analyst, warned of slowing fee-income growth due to tighter regulatory scrutiny, early signs of asset quality deterioration and rising credit costs that are limiting earnings growth.

Beijing is expected to kick off a slew of April data releases on Thursday with trade data. Inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales data are expected to follow on Friday.

Data for money supply, new yuan loans and loan growth could be released anytime between May 10 and 15.

POCKETS OF STRENGTH AMID SEA OF RED

HSBC Holdings Plc, the largest European bank, was the rare player in the banking sector that bucked the broader market weakness. It gained 0.7 percent after posting quarterly earnings that bettered estimates.

China Mobile rose 1.4 percent in Hong Kong, as investors opted for the popular defensive play.

Despite jumping 16.7 percent this year, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 10.3 percent, China Mobile is still trading at a 12-month forward earnings multiple that is a 7 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Swire Properties gained 1.4 percent in triple its 30-day average volume after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" and added the Hong Kong developer to its conviction list.

In a report on Wednesday, Goldman analysts identified Swire as a key beneficiary of the secular growth trend for luxury residential and commercial properties outside central districts in the Chinese territory. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)