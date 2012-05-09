(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.8 pct, CSI300 slides 1.6 pct
* Chinese banks, oil majors top drags on benchmarks
* Possible delay in major Chinese political meeting adds to
jitters
* Swire Property jumps after Goldman upgrade
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 9 Hong Kong shares lost 0.8
percent on Wednesday, extending a losing streak into a fifth day
on worries that political uncertainty in Greece could lead the
unravelling of its hard-won bailout deal.
Stocks linked to the economy such as financials and oil
fell, while defensives including China Mobile rose.
Political uncertainty in China added to jitters. The
Communist Party may delay its upcoming five-yearly congress as
the party struggles to finalise a once-in-a-decade leadership
change.
Mainland Chinese markets suffered their worst loss in six
weeks, with the CSI300 Index down 1.9 percent, its
second-straight loss. The Shanghai Composite Index lost
1.7 percent in relatively weak bourse volume. Both indexes
posted their biggest loss since March 28.
"There is a distinct defensive tone today. It's perfectly
understandable since long funds have to protect their positions
with so much going on, particularly for China, where political
uncertainty supercedes most," said Wang Ao-chao, UOB Kay Hian's
Shanghai-based head of China equity research.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong fell 1.6 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index closed at 20,330.6, closing below its April 17 low
of 20,392.6, a level that it bounced off on Tuesday, suggesting
more losses are possible.
Hong Kong bourse turnover on Wednesday increased 22 percent
from Tuesday's levels, but stayed relatively weak.
Chinese oil majors were among the top drags on benchmark
indices, hit by the slump in oil prices on Greece worries. CNOOC
Ltd slumped 2.4 percent in Hong Kong, extending its
bleed this week to more than 7 percent.
PetroChina lost 2 percent in Shanghai
and 1.3 percent in Hong Kong, while China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) lost 1.9 percent in Shanghai
and 0.4 percent in Hong Kong.
Chinese banks, seen as barometers of the world's
second-largest economy, were also broadly weaker. China
Construction Bank (CCB) lost 1.6 percent in
Hong Kong and 0.8 percent in Shanghai.
Its president said late on Tuesday that the world's
second-biggest bank by market value will see slower profit
growth this year, mirroring the broader economic trend, although
its 2012 net profit could still grow by a double digit
percentage.
In a note on Wednesday, Lucy Feng, Nomura's China banking
analyst, warned of slowing fee-income growth due to tighter
regulatory scrutiny, early signs of asset quality deterioration
and rising credit costs that are limiting earnings growth.
Beijing is expected to kick off a slew of April data
releases on Thursday with trade data. Inflation, urban
investment, industrial output and retail sales data are expected
to follow on Friday.
Data for money supply, new yuan loans and loan growth could
be released anytime between May 10 and 15.
POCKETS OF STRENGTH AMID SEA OF RED
HSBC Holdings Plc, the largest European bank, was
the rare player in the banking sector that bucked the broader
market weakness. It gained 0.7 percent after posting quarterly
earnings that bettered estimates.
China Mobile rose 1.4 percent in Hong Kong, as
investors opted for the popular defensive play.
Despite jumping 16.7 percent this year, outperforming the
Hang Seng Index's 10.3 percent, China Mobile is still trading at
a 12-month forward earnings multiple that is a 7 percent
discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
Swire Properties gained 1.4 percent in triple its
30-day average volume after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to
"buy" and added the Hong Kong developer to its conviction list.
In a report on Wednesday, Goldman analysts identified Swire
as a key beneficiary of the secular growth trend for luxury
residential and commercial properties outside central districts
in the Chinese territory.
