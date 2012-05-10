(Updates to midday)

* HSI slides 0.9 pct, CSI300 down 0.2 pct

* HSI on longest losing streak since June 2011

* Chinese financials, growth-sensitive sectors lead bleed

* Chinese cement names further hit by Citi downgrade

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong shares were set for a sixth-straight loss on Thursday after China's April trade data came in weaker than expected, with negligible import growth raising fears of a much bigger slowdown in domestic demand.

Mainland Chinese markets reversed gains after the data was released late morning. The numbers also accelerated losses in Hong Kong, with financials and growth-sensitive sectors weak.

China's headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled in April, which at 0.3 percent was much lower than the 11 percent Reuters consensus, raising doubts about the strength of the rebound in the world's second-biggest economy.

The CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index each were down 0.2 percent at midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slumped 1.2 percent.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.9 percent to end at 20,142, holding just above chart support seen at 20,140.7, the closing low on April 11. The benchmark is poised for a sixth-straight loss, the longest losing streak since June 2011 when it fell for seven consecutive sessions.

"The story today is that import growth is slowing way more than expected. People are expecting the slowdown to bottom out in the second quarter and we need to see evidence of that happening with the rest of the data in the next few days," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communications International's Hong Kong-based chief equity strategist.

"If inflation tomorrow comes in substantially better than expected, the incentive for further easing would be in place," Hong added.

The trade data on Thursday was the first of a flurry of economic indicators this week - inflation, producer prices, industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales are due on Friday - which had been expected to show a month-on-month improvement in both foreign and domestic demand.

Chinese financials and oil majors, barometers of the world's second-largest economy, were among the top drags on benchmark indices. PetroChina Ltd slipped 0.4 percent in Shanghai, while sliding 2.6 percent in Hong Kong.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) lost 2.2 percent to HK$7.70 in Hong Kong, partly due to a 9.7 percent cut by Deutsche Bank analysts in their target price for the stock from HK$9.54 to HK$8.61, while maintaining a "hold" rating.

"We are lowering estimates for Sinopec 2012-14 earnings due to no perceived progress on China's refining policy, soft chemical markets and the knock-on of lower than anticipated 1Q12 results," said DB analysts in a note to clients.

"We remain hopeful of policy changes to China refining, but let's not hold our breath. Past earnings surprises came from an improving chemical market - difficult to see, short term," they added.

Late on Wednesday, Beijing announced that it will cut gasoline and diesel prices by about 3 percent from Thursday in response to declines in international crude oil prices, although the moderate cut is unlikely to be sufficient to stimulate demand much in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

PetroChina has lost 11 percent in Hong Kong since closing at a two-month high on April 30. CNOOC Ltd, which lost 1.7 percent on Thursday, has dived 10 percent since closing on May 2 at its highest since late March.

BROKER DOWNGRADES, PROFIT WARNINGS WORSEN MARKET BLEED

The Chinese cement sector saw some of the heavier losses after Citi analysts downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from "buy" to "neutral" and China National Building Material (CNBM) from "buy" to "sell" on Thursday.

"We think the industry affiliation in the East China market is breaking down. Mills are restarting suspended production lines to recoup volume. Demand is recovering, as we expected, however not as fast as the supply resumption," Citi analysts led by Scarlett Chen said in a report on Thursday.

They added that price pressure should materialize for the sector in the next one to two quarters.

CNBM slumped 3.4 percent in Hong Kong in midday volume that exceeded its 30-day average, while Anhui lost 2.8 percent to HK$22.60, nearing its March closing low at HK$22.50. A close below this level could point to further weakness.

Cathay Pacific Airways dived 5.5 percent after Asia's No.4 carrier by market value warned late on Thursday of "disappointing" first-half earnings. It also said high fuel prices and an uncertain global economy are forcing the Hong Kong-based airline to cut costs.

Esprit Holdings Ltd bucked market weakness, rising 6.6 percent after it posted improvement in revenue growth and booked a write-back from closure of North America retail operations, indicating its transformation plan is making progress. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)