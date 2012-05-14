(Corrects analyst name to Alan Lam in paragraphs 6 and 8)
* HSI slips 1.2 pct, CSI300 down 0.3 pct
* China growth proxies weak, inflation data dashes easing
hopes
* Brace for more disappointment in April data -Julius Baer
* Sands China strong after HSI inclusion
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 11 Hong Kong shares tumbled for a
seventh straight day on Friday, after China's April inflation
figures were largely in line with estimates, further dousing
hopes of near-term easing despite signs of a steeper slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy.
The Chinese central bank moved to dampen such expectations
after it warned late on Thursday of continued inflation risks.
Underwhelming import data earlier in the day sparked concerns
that domestic demand, seen by some as among the Chinese
economy's last line of defence, could be slowing more than
expected.
Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker at midday, but
continued to outperform Hong Kong markets. The CSI300 Index
and the Shanghai Composite Index were both
down 0.3 percent.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slumped 1.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index
slipped 1.2 percent to 19,989.5, dipping below the April
low of 20,035.
A close beneath that level could trigger more losses, with
the next chart support for the Hang Seng Index seen at its
200-day moving average, a level it has not finished under since
Feb. 2 and currently at 19,869.3.
"We need to brace ourselves for more disappointment from
remaining data. Retail sales should clarify whether domestic
demand is slowing as much as the import data suggests, since the
processing trade is also part of imports," said Alan Lam, Julius
Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
Data for China's April industrial output, fixed-asset
investment and retail sales is expected later on Friday.
"But a big correction in the markets like the one we saw
last year is not likely because this time round Beijing has
still got a lot of tools left to engineer a bottoming," Lam
added.
Still, with most expecting the Chinese economy to bottom in
the second quarter, Yuen expects the April data to create more
uncertainty going into the next month's figures, which could
lead to steeper losses in Hong Kong than China.
The CSI300 and Shanghai Composite are already outperforming
the Hong Kong benchmarks in the year to date, largely on the
back of a strong April showing.
In a measure of that trend, the A-H premium, which measures
the spread between mainland listed A-shares and Hong Kong-listed
H-shares, hit the highest since Dec. 1.
The China Enterprises Index is down 6.8 and the Hang Seng
Index down 5.2 percent this week, both poised for the worst
weekly losses since the week ending Sep. 25 last year. The
CSI300 is down 2.5 percent while the Shanghai Composite has lost
1.9 percent this week.
GROWTH PROXIES WEAK, SANDS CHINA UP ON HSI INCLUSION
On Friday, Chinese financials and energy majors, barometers
of demand, were among the top drags in both markets. Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 2
percent in Hong Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.
Shares of the country's largest coal producer, China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd , lost 2.6 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.4 percent in Shanghai.
Investors also took profits on some of this year's
outperformers. Citic Securities slipped 1.4
percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in Shanghai. For 2012, it
is still up 23 percent in Hong Kong and 32 percent in Shanghai.
Sands China rose 1.4 percent, boosted by news it
will become the 49th constituent of the Hang Seng Index on June
4, also the first Macau casino to do so.
According to Citi analysts, the Sands China move could
trigger additional buying by index-funds and other index-related
products by an amount equivalent to 2.1 times of its average
trading volume.
Its sector rival Galaxy Entertainment was also
strong, gaining 1.9 percent to HK$22.05 after Citi analysts
uppped their target price for the stock to HK$31 from HK$21.65
to reflect expected improvement in margins.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Michael
Watson)