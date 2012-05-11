(Updates to close)

* HSI slips 1.3 pct, skids 5.3 pct this week

* CSI300 down 0.8 pct, slips 2.9 pct this week

* China growth proxies weak, data signals steeper slowdown

* Big market correction not likely: Julius Baer

* Sands China strong after HSI inclusion

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 11 Hong Kong shares ended its worst week in almost eight months with a seventh straight day of losses on Friday, after a slew of weaker-than-expected April data pointed to a steeper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

China's economy stuttered unexpectedly in April with weaker-than-expected output data, softening retail sales and easing prices suggesting economic headwinds might be stiffer than thought, requiring more robust policy responses to counter them.

Mainland Chinese markets were weak, with benchmark indices recording its worst week in six. The CSI300 Index lost 0.8 percent on the day and 2.9 percent this week. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.6 percent on the day and 2.3 percent this week.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong declined 1.4 percent on Friday and 6.8 percent this week. The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent at 19,964.6, losing 5.3 percent this week.

Both weekly losses were the worst since the week ending Sept. 25 last year, at the height of the meltdown that shaved 20 percent off the Hang Seng Index in 2011.

Losses on Friday took the Hang Seng benchmark below the April low of 20,035.7, suggesting further weakness could be in store. It closed above the 200-day moving average, a chart level it has not finished under since Feb. 2 and currently at 19,869.

"A big correction in the markets like the one we saw last year is not likely because this time round Beijing has still got a lot of tools left to engineer a bottoming," said Alan Yuen, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

Still, with most expecting the Chinese economy to bottom in the second quarter, Yuen expects April data to create more uncertainty going into next month's figures, which could lead to steeper losses in Hong Kong than China.

The CSI300 and Shanghai Composite are already outperforming the Hong Kong benchmarks in the year to date, largely on the back of a strong April showing.

In a measure of that, the A-H premium, which measures the spread between mainland listed A-shares and Hong Kong-listed H-shares, hit the highest since Dec. 1.

The injection of liquidity by the Chinese central bank to boost the country's near-term money supply was cited by Julius Baer's Yuen as a reason for this outperformance, but doubts will likely be cast on the sustainability of this strategy after loan growth and money supply also disappointed in April.

Chinese banks made 681.8 billion yuan ($107.98 billion) worth of new loans in April, missing market forecasts of 800 billion yuan, data showed.

INVESTORS TAKE PROFITS

On Friday, Chinese financials and energy majors, barometers of growth and demand, were among the top drags in both markets. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 1.4 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in Shanghai.

Shares of the country's biggest coal producer, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd shed 2.1 percent in Hong Kong and 1.6 percent in Shanghai.

Investors also took profits on some of this year's outperformers. Citic Securities slipped 1.9 percent in Hong Kong and 1.6 percent in Shanghai. For 2012, it is still up 22 percent in Hong Kong and 32 percent in Shanghai.

Sands China rose 1.6 percent, boosted by news it will become the 49th constituent of the Hang Seng Index on June 4, also the first Macau casino to do so.

According to Citi analysts, the move could trigger additional buying by index-funds and other index-related products by an amount equivalent to 2.1 times of its average daily trading volume. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)