* HSI slips 1.3 pct, skids 5.3 pct this week
* CSI300 down 0.8 pct, slips 2.9 pct this week
* China growth proxies weak, data signals steeper slowdown
* Big market correction not likely: Julius Baer
* Sands China strong after HSI inclusion
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 11 Hong Kong shares ended its
worst week in almost eight months with a seventh straight day of
losses on Friday, after a slew of weaker-than-expected April
data pointed to a steeper slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
China's economy stuttered unexpectedly in April with
weaker-than-expected output data, softening retail sales and
easing prices suggesting economic headwinds might be stiffer
than thought, requiring more robust policy responses to counter
them.
Mainland Chinese markets were weak, with benchmark indices
recording its worst week in six. The CSI300 Index lost
0.8 percent on the day and 2.9 percent this week. The Shanghai
Composite Index slipped 0.6 percent on the day and 2.3
percent this week.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong declined 1.4 percent on Friday and 6.8
percent this week. The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3
percent at 19,964.6, losing 5.3 percent this week.
Both weekly losses were the worst since the week ending
Sept. 25 last year, at the height of the meltdown that shaved 20
percent off the Hang Seng Index in 2011.
Losses on Friday took the Hang Seng benchmark below the
April low of 20,035.7, suggesting further weakness could be in
store. It closed above the 200-day moving average, a chart level
it has not finished under since Feb. 2 and currently at 19,869.
"A big correction in the markets like the one we saw last
year is not likely because this time round Beijing has still got
a lot of tools left to engineer a bottoming," said Alan Lam,
Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
Still, with most expecting the Chinese economy to bottom in
the second quarter, Lam expects April data to create more
uncertainty going into next month's figures, which could lead to
steeper losses in Hong Kong than China.
The CSI300 and Shanghai Composite are already outperforming
the Hong Kong benchmarks in the year to date, largely on the
back of a strong April showing.
In a measure of that, the A-H premium, which measures the
spread between mainland listed A-shares and Hong Kong-listed
H-shares, hit the highest since Dec. 1.
The injection of liquidity by the Chinese central bank to
boost the country's near-term money supply was cited by Julius
Baer's Lam as a reason for this outperformance, but doubts will
likely be cast on the sustainability of this strategy after loan
growth and money supply also disappointed in April.
Chinese banks made 681.8 billion yuan ($107.98 billion)
worth of new loans in April, missing market forecasts of 800
billion yuan, data showed.
INVESTORS TAKE PROFITS
On Friday, Chinese financials and energy majors, barometers
of growth and demand, were among the top drags in both markets.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
lost 1.4 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9
percent in Shanghai.
Shares of the country's biggest coal producer, China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd shed 2.1 percent in Hong Kong
and 1.6 percent in Shanghai.
Investors also took profits on some of this year's
outperformers. Citic Securities slipped 1.9
percent in Hong Kong and 1.6 percent in Shanghai. For 2012, it
is still up 22 percent in Hong Kong and 32 percent in Shanghai.
Sands China rose 1.6 percent, boosted by news it
will become the 49th constituent of the Hang Seng Index on June
4, also the first Macau casino to do so.
According to Citi analysts, the move could trigger
additional buying by index-funds and other index-related
products by an amount equivalent to 2.1 times of its average
daily trading volume.
