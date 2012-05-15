(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.1 percent, halts 8-day losing streak

* Shanghai Comp down 0.8 percent, drags H-shares

* Tencent up 2.8 percent, as non-cyclicals outperform

By Vikram Subhedar

Hong Kong, May 15 Hong Kong shares eked out gains on Tuesday on strength in large caps such as Tencent Holdings and oil refiners that might also help the benchmark index halt an eight-day losing streak taking it deep into oversold territory.

Worries that Greece might leave the euro zone were compounded by data pointing towards a deeper recession in Europe, pushing investors away from risky assets overnight and into safer havens such as U.S. Treasuries.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.1 percent at 19,758.7 at the midday break after spending much of the morning session in the red and threatening to register its worst losing streak since May 1984.

Chinese shares remained weak, however, on worries over slowing economic growth. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.8 percent while the index of top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong fell 0.1 percent.

"It's currently more about sentiment than valuation," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage, though he added that quite high levels of short-selling at present increase the chance of a short-covering rally if the index stabilises.

The Hang Seng index has lost about 1500 points since hitting a 2-1/2 month high earlier this month. Yet short-selling, or bets that prices will decline further, has averaged 9.5 percent or total turnover over the past week suggesting some investors were confident on more weakness.

Shares of cyclicals such as industrials and mining continue to suffer as investors steer clear of sectors closely geared to economic growth while a weak outlook for lending in China has banking shares under pressure.

On Tuesday, shares of China Construction Bank fell another 0.7 percent to a four-month low and bringing its losses for the month to 10 percent. The Hang Seng has lost 6.3 percent this month.

CCB's peer Bank of China was down 1.4 percent while ICBC fell 0.6 percent.

Loan growth in China is likely to be constrained by weaker deposits, inflation as well as the central bank's goal of reducing the economy's leverage to the banking system, said Michael Werner, banking analyst at Bernstein Research in a note.

The People's Bank of China cut banks' reserve requirements by 50 basis points over the weekend after a particularly weak set of economic data in a move that would free an estimate 400 billion ($63.5 billion) for lending.

Bucking the broader weaker trend across markets, China's dominant internet firm Tencent Holdings rose 2.8 percent, inching back towards a life-high hit on May 3.

Optimism over Facebook Inc's valuations was underpinning strength in Tencent shares, said analysts, as Silicon Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering gets set to price later this week.

The gains in Tencent were the biggest boost for the Hong Kong benchmark followed by HSBC Holdings, which recovered to edge up 0.5 percent.

A drop in crude oil prices on worries about slowing growth in China and a deeper recession in Europe helped lift shares of oil refiners such as Sinopec and Petrochina, whose margins stand to benefit from lower oil prices.

Sinopec rose 1.1 percent while Petrochina was up 2.1 percent.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)