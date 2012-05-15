* Hang Seng up 0.8 percent, halts 8-day slide
* Shanghai Comp down 0.3 percent, off day's lows
* Tencent up 2.8 percent, as non-cyclicals outperform
* Short-covering lifts HSI back above 200-day MA
(Updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
Hong Kong, May 15 Hong Kong shares ended an
eight-day losing streak as solid German economic data added to
strength in large caps such as Tencent Holdings and
oil refiners that earlier on Tuesday pulled the benchmark index
into positive territory.
Signs that the Hang Seng index might have stabilized
as well as news Germany grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter
spurred some investors to cover bearish bets after days of
relatively high levels of short-selling in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng ended the day up 0.8 percent with the late-day
spurt lifting it back above its 200-day moving average and
preventing the benchmark from having its longest streak since
May 1984.
The China Enterprises index also rose, closing up 1
percent, despite weakness on mainland markets. The Shanghai
Composite fell 0.3 percent but the large-cap focused
CSI300 managed to finish up 0.1 percent.
"You have to say there's a lack of conviction out there,"
said Tom Kaan, a director at brokerage Louis Capital Markets in
Hong Kong.
"A lot of people missed the boat at the start of the year
and bought in March only to see those investments turn sour.
Last week everyone was looking to short," said Kaan, adding that
the boost to the euro from Germany's better-than-expected data
was lifting risky assets across the board.
The Hang Seng index has lost nearly 1500 points since
hitting a 2-1/2 month high on May 2. Yet short-selling, or bets
that prices will decline further, has averaged 9.5 percent of
total turnover over the past week, suggesting investors were
positioned for more weakness.
One trader at an American brokerage in Hong Kong said the
'short-squeeze' - or a rush to cover short positions - in Hong
Kong in the afternoon started with the consumer electronics
sector on talk of a Chinese government plan to boost sales of
household goods.
Haier shares rose 6.5 percent on volume more than
twice their 30-day average. Shares of electronics retailer Gome
rose 3.1 percent.
China's dominant internet firm Tencent Holdings
extended its gains rising 2.1 percent and inching back towards a
life-high hit on May 3 as shares continued to outperform the
broader markets.
Optimism over Facebook Inc's valuations was
underpinning strength in Tencent shares, said analysts, as
Silicon Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering gets set
to price later this week.
The gains in Tencent were amongst the biggest boost for the
Hong Kong benchmark behind a 1.6 percent rise for HSBC Holdings
and a 2.5 percent jump for Petrochina.
A drop in crude oil prices on worries about slowing growth
in China and a deeper recession in Europe helped lift shares of
refiners whose margins stand to benefit from lower oil prices.
Shares of Sinopec rose 0.9 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)